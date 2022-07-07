Miss Marvel Episode 5 Easter Eggs

Below are spoilers for the 5th episode of “Miss Marvel” “Over and Over Again”. The fifth series, in which Kamala and her mother are still visiting Sana in Pakistan, doesn’t quite match up with where the fourth series ended. Instead, it allows viewers to get to know Kamala’s great-grandparents, Hassan and Aisha better. Viewers will see how Aisha went from being a member of the Destiny clan trying to return to the Nur dimension to starting a family.

The episode revisits the partition, the territorial division of India and Pakistan by the government, and also reveals some of Kamala’s family history. This brings her one step closer to becoming a fully realized version of the comic book character “Miss Marvel”, leaving viewers with some interesting Easter eggs.

Introductory logo and title page

The opening credits of Marvel, as usual, contain flipping comics and scenes from the MCU, but with minor changes. Instead of the images remaining in their digital color, they gradually become black and white with a filmstrip effect. It takes viewers back to the 1940s, but is also used to recall the newsreel that was used before movies in theaters during World War II, which the MCU used before in Captain America: The First Avenger.

As in every episode, the title card of “Miss Marvel” displays several variations on the screen, this time with the series name appearing in many South Asian languages. One of the cards shows roses in the background, another shows a Red Dagger, and the third shows an English flag foreshadowing the events of the episode. In one of the variants, a form for the relocation of Aisha’s family is used as a background image. It is also marked with the numbers 14 and 0012. This may be an allusion to the twelfth issue of “Miss Marvel”, which also served as a source of inspiration for the previous episode of the series. In the first volume of the series (published in 2014), in which Kamala is the main character, issue #12 is devoted to how she went to Pakistan and visited her family.

Cocoon from the Nur dimension

When Kamala returns from her stunning journey into the past (which may or may not violate the rules of time travel in the MCU, as it creates a causal loop instead of a branched timeline), there is still a crack between the main dimension and Nur. Measurement. One of Najma’s allies tries to get through it and ends up trapped in something that looks like a rock before she breaks.

The effect for the episode, which later happens to Najma, is very similar to the one used in the Marvel series “Agents of Shield”. There, the stone covering a person in a cocoon is what happens when someone is exposed to Terrigen (a crystal that causes terrigenesis) and the awakening of non—human abilities occurs in someone who is non-human or a descendant of a non-human. Since the “Agents of the Shield” had not only crystals, but also metal shells for them, those people who touched the shells, but were not inhumans, ended up in a cocoon, and then crumbled into pieces of stone.

While Ms. Marvel is a NuHuman or descendant of Inhumans in the comics, this origin has been changed for the streaming series. Such an effect may be a coincidence, but it may also be a hint of Kamala’s origin from the comics.

Kamala’s necklace and new scarf

After Kamala’s confrontation with Najma, the necklace that Zoey praised in the first episode is broken. Kamala’s name used to be written in Urdu. Now what’s left of it looks like a zipper on a chain. Also after the fight, Karim gives Kamala a red scarf, which he used to hide his identity as a member of the Red Dagger. It may seem like an unrelated souvenir from Karachi, but comic book fans will recognize them, especially after Kamala was presented with a blue koti in Episode 4.

Lightning is the symbol Kamala uses on her superhero uniform, a reference to the same symbol used on the Miss Marvel costume that Carol Danvers wears in the comics. Similarly, she has a red scarf that she wraps around herself when she does this. At the moment, the series has provided Kamala Bruno’s mask, her own necklace, as well as a scarf and a coty from the Red Daggers to begin assembling the exact costume from the comics.

Sana ‘s namesake

Although Sana’s name has been mentioned several times before, fans may be interested to note that Kamala’s grandmother has the same name as Sana Amanat.

Amanat is the executive producer of the TV series (and appears as a guest at the wedding in episode 3), but she is also an editor who was instrumental in Kamala Khan’s appearance on the comic book pages.

Kamran ‘s Abilities

It’s not entirely clear how the Destiny Clan’s abilities work, but it looks like they are able to transfer their energy to the next generation.