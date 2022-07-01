Miss Marvel Episode 4 — A Frustrating Lesson in MCU Plot Holes

Warning: spoilers for the 4th episode of “Miss Marvel”.

Episode 4 of “Miss Marvel” turned out to be a disappointing lesson in the MCU’s plot holes. Of course, continuity issues and moments that just don’t make sense aren’t unusual when it comes to movies and shows set in the Marvel cinematic universe. But in most situations, they are easily overlooked, and they do not distract too much from the action and the main plot.

So far, it seems that such problems do not stop Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan’s show on Disney+ didn’t take long at all to break MCU records for the number of points on Rotten Tomatoes. Although it is currently the least watched MCU show on the platform, it has still received the greatest degree of critical acclaim. Even though it follows a pretty impressive list of successful MCU series like “Loki” and “Wanda/Vision,” “Miss Marvel” is the highest-rated series from Marvel. Characters, plot, humor and tone — all this has earned a lot of praise.

However, this does not mean that Kamala Khan’s new series has managed to avoid the problem of a hole in the MCU plot. They appeared in most of the Phase 4 releases, including The Eternals, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. This also had its share. In fact, there were unusually many puzzles in the fourth episode of “Miss Marvel”. That’s what they were all like.

Kamala’s car journey lasts forever

At the beginning of the episode, Kamala and her mother were picked up by family members at the airport at night. This gave the show an opportunity to showcase Pakistan. In a short episode, Kamala looked with awe at the impressive streets, buildings and lights of Karachi, the country’s largest city. The series made sense to show different sides of Pakistan and its culture, except that it was a little strange when Ms. Marvel suddenly changed the atmosphere. They arrived at Kamala’s grandmother’s house in broad daylight. Apparently, they had been on the road for several hours.

DODC are terrible at their job

If Damage Control is going to be the villain, the 4th episode of “Miss Marvel” is a sign that Kamala has nothing to worry about. As a result of their capture in the previous episode, the threat posed by Namji really should have ended there. When the ClanDestines found themselves helpless because of the chains chaining their hands to the ceiling, it was hard to imagine that any of them would break free from their shackles and run away. In addition, each DODC agent had the firepower to easily deal with prisoners if someone turned out to be problematic. But in the end, none of these things mattered. The availability of weapons, combat training and the advantage of no restrictions made no difference to the DODC agents, who easily fell before the three ClanDestines.

In light of how the MCU’s ClanDestines escaped, it becomes clear that the three agents tasked with transporting them were less than competent. This is not good for Damage Control, given that the organization had good reasons to be wary of Namji and her henchmen, who were suspected of having superpowers. The negligent measures used by the Office of Damage Control to contain the three villains were very convenient for the plot of Ms. Marvel. Their uncharacteristic amateur mistakes made it incredibly easy for Namji’s group to cross paths with Kamala Khan again.

Underground workers accidentally got superpowers

DODC wasn’t the only thing that could stand in the way of ClanDestines to Kamala in the 4th episode of “Miss Marvel”. It should not be forgotten that she was well protected at the Red Daggers headquarters – and obviously far from her enemies, since she went all the way from New Jersey to Pakistan after episode 3. But again, this was not a problem for the ClanDestines, who mysteriously found their way to Karachi, despite having just escaped from DODC custody. .

When they broke into the Red Daggers’ lair, Namja and her minions were armed with weapons created out of nowhere. This strange ability was demonstrated during a wedding brawl and repeated in episode 4 ​​​​Miss Marvel without any explanation of how she works. Somehow, the underground can simply display weapons on demand. Even more confusion in the powers of the caches is added by their obvious superpower. At least one of them—Adam—is strong enough to punch through floors and walls with his punches. How they do it is the main mystery of Miss Marvel, especially if we take into account the fact that these characters allegedly cannot draw strength from the Nur dimension. Unlike Kamala, they don’t have a bracelet or a special device that gives them strength. At the moment, it’s hard to say what exactly makes these villains such formidable forces in “Miss Marvel.”