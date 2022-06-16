“Miss Marvel. Episode 2” Makes the Review Bombers Look Even More Ridiculous

Warning: Contains potential SPOILERS for Miss Marvel.

Ms. Marvel has unfortunately been bombarded with reviews on sites like IMDb, and only the second episode will prove that these reviewers are even more ridiculous than they were originally. Episode 1 of “Miss Marvel” received rave reviews from critics, and at one point it became the most popular MCU property on Rotten Tomatoes. Then it came as a slight shock when the first episode received the opposite reaction from fans, dropping and becoming the MCU Disney+ show with the lowest rating on IMDb.

Other fan ratings, such as the Rotten Tomatoes rating, are more positive: the show’s audience approval rating is 83%. However, websites like IMDb are unfortunately more prone to review bombing than others, and Ms. Marvel is no exception. The concept of bombing reviews is ridiculous in itself, but the show itself, especially episode 2 of “Miss Marvel”, only makes the bomber reviews even more absurd.

Episode 2 of “Miss Marvel” received equally high reviews from critics, and rightly so. One of Miss Marvel’s greatest strengths is how attractive she is. The show is a pleasure to watch thanks to its energetic style, exceptional camerawork and fantastic acting, especially from the main star Iman Vellani. However, there are several specific reasons behind the bombing of reviews, reasons that are actually some of the most appealing parts of the show, again only making the bombing of reviews even more ridiculous. One of the reasons for the bad reviews is that the show is “for children”. Many one-star reviews on IMDb mention that the series is too childish and child-oriented, and that solely because of this it cannot be enjoyed. However, along with the features listed above and the killer soundtrack to the Miss Marvel movie, the children’s, school aspect of the show is one of its best aspects. From the endearing, audience-friendly way viewers see Kamala leading school life, to her first hobbies, combined with the MCU’s addictive superhero formula, the show’s teenage energy is a big part of what makes it so charming, and also highlights the inherently flawed critique of the bomber reviews.

Unfortunately, the other main reason for the bombardment of reviews illustrates the biggest problems associated with toxic fandom. Because Ms. Marvel is focused on Kamala Khan, an American of Pakistani descent, the show is well versed in Muslim culture. Many reviewers use this as a reason to condemn the series for being “woke up” or “political”, which means, unfortunately, the disgusting racism that is used against Miss Marvel. Again, like the other major criticism the series unfairly receives, Kamala/Miss’s research. Marvel culture is one of the highlights of the show. Miss Marvel not only allows you to explore a culture that is not studied in the basic properties of superheroes, but also does it in a way that is in some way connected with people from all walks of life.

Criticism of a show that so wonderfully explores family dynamics from an underrepresented background is nothing short of fanaticism. Thankfully, Ms. Marvel has done such a great job of showcasing this aspect of the show that the credibility of the review bombers has dropped even lower than before. The show itself is a pleasure to contemplate two episodes, but taking into account that it works largely in part because of the criticism of the review bombers makes them even more ridiculous. Hopefully, over the next four weeks, “Miss Marvel” and exploring a potential future Avenger show can continue to prove this toxic group wrong and become the best MCU Disney+ show at the moment.