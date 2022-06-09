Miss Marvel Episode 1 Trimmed the Easter Eggs of Corga and Valkyrie at Avengers Con

According to Ms. Marvel’s head writer Bysshe K. Ali, the Easter eggs relating to Valkyrie and Corgi were cut from the AvengerCon scene of the first episode. Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi debuted as Marvel characters in the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok, and the third adventure, God of Thunder, was also directed by Waititi. This film has earned praise for the revival of the Thunder God. Meanwhile, the premiere of the first episode of “Miss Marvel” took place on Disney+ on June 8, 2022 and received rave reviews from critics.

In the Miss Marvel premiere episode “Generation Why,” Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan must come up with a successful plan to attend the first ever AvengerCon fan convention at the former SHIELD Camp Lehigh center with her best friend Bruno (Matt Linz) after a fall. with her parents. After escaping, Kamala arrives at the event in Captain Marvel cosplay, which she and Bruno have devoted so much time to creating, surrounded by other superhero cosplayers and exhibits dedicated to the most powerful heroes of the MCU. From recreating their most memorable moments, merchandise, photo opportunities, and even tributes dedicated to fallen Avengers like Black Widow, AvengerCon is replete with references to other heroes, but the series’ head writer revealed that there were no two Easter eggs. the last episode.

During an interview with TV Line, Ali revealed that there were even more cameos and nods in the concept of the original scene that were cut before production began. The screenwriter first revealed that during the early sketches of the scene at AvengerCon there was supposed to be a moment when a cosplayer dressed in a full, elaborate Corga cosplay struggles with the convention’s security. Another cut Easter egg was supposed to look like a winged horse as a reference to the Valkyrie’s horse Aragorn. In conclusion, Ali teased that her original first draft of AvengerCon would have hints of every character in the MCU. Check out her answer below.

“At one point there was a guy dressed in full Corga cosplay and he couldn’t get through the security barriers. It was a very early draft that no longer exists… Everyone participated in the banana first draft of AvengerCon, which will never see the light of day.

While Easter eggs pertaining to the broader Marvel Cinematic universe were narrowed down to the final scene, the Ms. Marvel AvengerCon scene did include cameos by other Avengers such as Iron Man and Captain America. During an interview with Screen Rant, Sahagar Sheikh and Rish Shah, who portray Kamala’s brother Aamir and Kamran’s classmate, said that not only were they impressed by the sets for AvengerCon, but they also put on costumes to be part of the scene. The Sheikh said that both he and the Shah can be seen wearing Captain America and Iron Man cosplay, respectively, against the background of the scene between Kamala and Bruno, confirming that their cameos did indeed make it into the final version.

Ms. Marvel’s AvengerCon is a scene with an incredible amount of Easter eggs for Marvel heroes and their respective films, with dioramas of Paul Rudd’s Ant—Man appearing in front of the ferry, as shown in the films Ant-Man and the Wasp, The First Avenger: The First. The Avengers’ “star-studded Man with a plan” playing from overhead speakers, and the cardboard figures of Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch (portrayed in the MCU by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, respectively). Thus, fans may be surprised that some references were cut out, given the large number of nods already presented in the final version. However, after Ali revealed that the original sighting potentially contained more links, some fans may wonder what other Easter eggs had to be thrown away.