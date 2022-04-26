Misha Collinz explained his comments on the occasion of “Kaminga”: “I apologize for the conversation”

Misha Collins clarified his comments about the “cam-out” after making fans believe that he was bisexual, speaking at the convention of fans of “Supernatural”.

“I want to deeply apologize for the slip of the tongue this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking to the audience, I said that I am… an introvert, extrovert and bisexual,” the 47-year—old “Interrupted Life” actor tweeted on Monday, April 25. the clumsy intention was to dismiss the discussion of my sexuality, but I didn’t feel it well and [I] understand that it was perceived as my recognition of bisexuality.”

He continued: “That wasn’t my intention, so I need to correct the record: I’m not bisexual.”

In his Twitter thread, Collins apologized for the remarks, explaining that he did not want to “falsely exploit the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community.” In conclusion, he stated that he was “deeply sorry” for having misrepresented himself and for the “clumsiness” of his joke. “I want to be a better ally, and I am sick of the thought that I could have done something that could have made the situation worse,” Collins wrote.

A video of Collins’ speech at the convention on Saturday, April 23, went viral after he confirmed that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“A show of force: how many of you consider yourself introverts?” Collins asks the crowd in the clip. “How many extroverts? How many bisexuals are there?” In response to the fans ‘ reaction , the Massachusetts native stated: “I’m all three of them.”

Collins previously caused controversy among “Supernatural” fans in November 2020 when he defended the unpopular ending of his character Castiel. A fallen angel sacrificed himself to save Dean (Jensen Ackles) by telling the monster hunter “I love you” before he was sucked into the underworld.

“I’m proud of the finale of Supernatural. I feel like it was intentionally inclusive and a celebration of someone who expresses their truth and good things come out of it,” he said at the time. “In my opinion, Castiel’s declaration of love was made of his own free will, with full awareness of the consequences of those actions. He continued to restore Heaven, and his actions literally saved the world.”

Fans, however, disagreed that Castiel died immediately after declaring his love, and Collins eventually apologized for his “deaf” comments. “I’m sorry if I spoke in defense. I naively thought that Cas at 15.18 would feel like validation,” he wrote on Twitter. “But it’s not about me. I’m going to shut up and listen for a change. If it’s not difficult, please tell me what we could do better.”