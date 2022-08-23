Mischa Barton reunites with parents of “Lonely Clubs” Tate Donovan and Melinda Clark: “It was really great to catch up”

Family reunion on TV! Mischa Barton was photographed with Tate Donovan and Melinda Clark, who played her parents in the teen drama of the 2000s “Lonely Hearts”.

“SO IT HAPPENED! The Cooper family reunion! Seeing these two, my heart warmed up,” 53—year-old Clark signed an Instagram selfie with her Fox colleagues on Monday, August 22. “It’s so nice to see you all,” commented 58—year-old Donovan. The meeting took place at a fan convention in Charleston, South Carolina.

Tate Donovan, Melinda Clark and Mischa Barton Courtesy of Melinda Clark

Barton, for her part, shared in her Instagram story a photo of her former screen family, as well as graduates of the Gossip Girl series Chase Crawford and Jessica Zor. “It was really great to meet Mom and Dad,” the 36—year-old former “Hills: New Beginnings” star wrote.

Marissa Cooper, the character of the British-American actress of the TV series “Lonely Hearts”, is infamous for her death in a car accident in the finale of the third season of 2006. The graduate of The Beautiful Life spoke about her decision to leave the series during a conversation with E! News.

“It’s a little difficult. It started quite early, because in many ways it was due to the fact that they added Rachel [Bilson] at the last minute, because after the first season the series became regular and equalized everyone’s salary,” she told the publication, adding that “something like general bullying by some men on the set the site” also played a role in her departure.

The “Sixth Sense” actress explained that it was also a problem related to the fame “befalling me” as a result of the popularity of the show. “Just dealing with the amount of intrusions into my personal life, I just felt very insecure, I think that’s the best way to express it,” she said.

The 40-year-old Bilson, who played Barton’s best friend Summer Roberts, addressed her former partner’s comments during the release of her podcast in May 2021, “Welcome to OC, Bitches!” Clark hosts the podcast.

“The only thing I can say is that in one of her first comments she says that I was added at the last minute after the first season, which is actually completely wrong, and not what happened,” said the Hart of Dixie graduate. “So it all started this way, I thought, ‘Well, this is misinformation.’ Where are we going with this? And what is she trying to say?”

The California native also addressed the actress’ statement to “Stay Delirious” that some men on the set mistreated her. “I do not know who she means because I personally have not witnessed all this,” Bilson said, adding that she would like Barton to appear on their podcast to share his opinion.

Clarke, who played Julie Cooper, Marissa’s mother, sympathized with the “overwhelming and chaotic” nature of running a TV show at a young age. “We knew there was a lot of pressure on her, but if it was really such a bad experience, it’s not suitable for any young person. Some of the comments really puzzled me, so I do not know, I do not know what is true about it, but I know that yes, it was a huge pressure — for everyone,” she said. at this time.

In an essay published in June 2021 for Harper’s Bazaar UK, Barton said the portrayal of Marissa Cooper caused her to lose her virginity before she was ready.

“Here I was playing a confident character, fast and uninhibited, and yet I was a virgin,” she explained at the time. “I knew how important it was to get this thing out of the way—my virginity—that was hanging over me, the elephant in the room, if you will. I started to worry a lot that I wouldn’t be able to play this character if I didn’t hurry up and grow up a little.”