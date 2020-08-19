Mirror Google Meet conversations with Chromecast

How about projecting your home business conversations on a big screen? Google Meet allows to do this, thanks to the addition of Chromecast support.

You can project your meetings to Google Chromecast casting devices, Android TVs or smart screens. In addition, this feature will work on Turkcell TV + set top devices and some similar Google Cast supported devices.

“Earlier this year, we launched Google Meet on Nest Hub Max, and it felt right to expand the Meet to even more screens in your home,” Google’s Grace Yang told the Chromecast support forum. shared his knowledge. “We are aware that many schools are moving to distance learning and we wanted to support this new learning environment for teachers and students.” said. “Meet on Chromecast allows you to host or attend meetings by giving you the opportunity to connect with your classmates, collaborate on projects, and even attend classes.”

While projecting the Meet meeting on the TV, your own voice and video image will continue to be provided from your computer. In this case, it would be best not to leave the computer out of sight. Otherwise, you might appear not to look at the camera and seem to be interested in other things.

Models that offer Google Meet Chromecast support include Chromecast Ultra and second-generation Chromecast devices. Google notes that performance may vary on Android TV and Cast supported displays. In this case, we recommend that you stay connected to your laptop for important meetings.

To mirror the Google Meet conversation to TV, open the conversation in the Chrome internet browser, and you will see the “broadcast conversation” option both before and during the call.



