Miranda Lambert will miss the Grammys due to missing the ACM Awards in support of her new album “Palomino”

Sitting is one. Miranda Lambert has announced that she will not attend the 2022 Grammy Awards a few weeks after skipping the Academy of Country Music Awards.

“I’m not going anymore,” the 38—year-old Little Red Wagon singer told ABC Audio on Friday, April 1.

Lambert is nominated in two categories. The album “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” featuring Elle King is nominated for “Best Country Performance by a Duo/Group”, and “The Marfa Tapes”, her album with John Randall and Jack Ingram, is nominated for a Grammy in the category “Best Country Album”. .

However, instead of heading to the MGM Grand Garden arena in Las Vegas for the award ceremony, Lambert is preparing her The Bandwagon Tour, which she heads together with Little Big Town. She is also preparing for the release of her new album Palomino, which will be released on April 29.

“I played at the Grammys last year and I had to take home and I was so grateful,” she told ABC Audio. “I’m grateful for what I already have.”

The “If I Was a Cowboy” singer also skipped the ACM Awards last month. She accepted the coveted Artist of the Year award virtually, explaining in a video message that she missed her first Academy of Country Music award due to previous commitments abroad. Lambert said she had previously attended every ACM Awards show for 17 consecutive years, but her appearance at the C2C Festival in Europe prevented her from attending Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the March 7 ceremony.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a very, very long time,” she said of the Artist of the Year trophy. “In fact, I never thought this would happen. It suits all the girls out there. We did it!”

Although Lambert won’t be attending the Grammys, there will be many other stars there. Silk Sonic will open Sunday’s show, and other performers will include nominees Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlisle, Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and others.

Even Broadway fans have a good reason to tune in. Rachel Zegler, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Cynthia Erivo are going to perform a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim.