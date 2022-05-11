Miranda Lambert makes a rare comment about the reaction to her messy divorce from Blake Shelton: “I wasn’t ready”

Everything is retroactive. Miranda Lambert talks about her shocking breakup with ex-husband Blake Shelton almost seven years after they broke up.

The 38-year-old “If I Were a Cowboy” singer reflected on the strong public interest in her personal life after her split in 2015, telling CBS News in a recent interview that this attention needs to be dealt with. “I wasn’t ready for this,” she explained. — Well, I think no one. Sometimes it’s not good, but I think you should take it with a grain of salt.”

Lambert noted that using music to express emotions helped her survive the breakup. “I’m a singer and songwriter, so fortunately I can tell the whole truth,” she added. “I won’t lie in my music.”

Looking back on her divorce, the three-time Grammy winner explained that she has “matured a lot” since then. “I’ve learned a lot about myself, and I think at some point you start to understand who you are,” she shared. “I think that’s why you feel this peace coming from me, because I feel at peace with myself.”

The “Drunk” singer started dating 45-year-old Shelton in 2006, and five years later they got married. In July 2015, the village couple announced that their paths had parted.

“And with a heavy heart, we are moving forward one by one. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we ask for confidentiality and compassion regarding this very personal matter.”

By November 2015, Shelton had moved on to Gwen Stefani, who separated from her husband Gavin Rossdale that summer. Pop singer “Austin” thanked 52-year-old Stephanie for helping him stay positive after the breakup.

“When I was going through my divorce and just, you know, hit rock bottom, like everyone else, when they go through something so devastating, it’s a miracle that I met someone who went through the same thing as me at the same time. the exact moment in time,” he said on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in June 2018, stating that his relationship with the “Sweet Escape” singer “constantly feels like they are moving to a new level.”

The Voice coaches tied the knot in July 2021, and Lambert secretly exchanged vows with husband Brendan McLaughlin in January 2019 after less than three months of dating. The couple met during the Nashville Star graduate’s appearance on Good Morning America, where the 30-year-old former NYPD officer worked as a security guard.

“It’s like some Hallmark movie or something,” the Kerosene actress joked to CBS News about her tumultuous romance. “Redneck from Texas meets this handsome NYPD officer on the street in New York, but that’s actually how it happened.”

With several years of marriage under their belt, Lambert and McLaughlin hope to expand their family. “She and Brendan have decided that after their third wedding anniversary they will start trying [to conceive a child],” a source told us in February. “Miranda is thrilled, and Brendan has always wanted to have children with her.”

The New York native shares 3-year-old son Landon with ex Kayla Rettinger, who gave birth a few days after McLaughlin and Lambert crossed paths on GMA.