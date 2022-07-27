Miranda Cosgrove iCarly Just Renewed for Season 3, So Bring In More Josh Peck

Since the revival of the popular Nickelodeon series iCarly debuted on Paramount+ in 2021, fans (new and old) of the beloved series have been able to reunite with Carly, Freddie and Spencer, who are now going through situations that are a little more adult. . Well, the show turned out to be a success, as it was confirmed that the trio and their friends (and, hopefully, the guest star of the second season Josh Peck) will return in the third season!

Paramount+ (opens in new tab) has announced that it has renewed iCarly for a 3rd season after its successful second release, which ended earlier this summer. At the moment, it is unknown how many episodes it will include, but since there will be 13 episodes in the first season and 10 in the second, it is likely that this new segment will be somewhere there. Production is due to begin later this year, and new episodes will premiere sometime in 2023. The streamer also posted a photo of Miranda Cosgrove celebrating the news:

Season 2 included the introduction of Carly’s nutty manager, Paul, played by Miranda Cosgrove’s former co-star in the Drake and Josh movie Josh Peck. Before Peck’s guest appearance, Cosgrove spoke again about working with her former on-screen brother, noting that “he’s been such a big part” of her life since she was a kid, and working with him again was “so much fun. ”

The season also included the return of other iCarly characters such as Levbert the doorman, Ryan Ochoa’s Chuck Chambers, Gibby’s younger brother Guppy, and Mrs. Benson. So while the original cast of Jennette McCurdy probably won’t be returning as Sam due to retiring from acting, fans have definitely been able to get other characters to appear. And it was pretty cool.

The renewal announcement comes almost two months after the season two finale, which left an exciting moment for Carly and Freddie, who seem to have rekindled the feelings they had for each other a while ago. The cliffhanger “Creddy” was the main one for longtime fans of the series, since it is known that the series promoted Freddie with Carly or Sam both in advertising and in special episodes.

That’s not all…