MIRAE Becomes the First 2021 Rookie K-Pop Group to Reach 1 Million Followers on TikTok

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

MIRAE proved their popularity by gaining a fantastic number of followers on TikTok.

 

As of Saturday (16/10), the official TikTok account belonging to the boy group MIRAE has touched the 1 million followers mark.

MIRAE is a boy group made by DSP Media which debuted in March 2021, thus making them the first rookie group in 2021 to reach 1 million followers on TikTok.

Through their TikTok account, MIRAE often spoils fans by releasing various fun content, from dance covers to challenges.

In addition to having 1 million followers, MIRAE’s videos are also known to have received more than 12 million likes on TikTok.

Congratulations MIRAE!

@official_mirae

하나둘셋우아아아아앙🤩 #미래소년 #mirae #미미소년 #미래소년이_노는법 #crazymirae

♬ 오리지널 사운드 – 미래소년 (MIRAE) – 미래소년 (MIRAE)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here