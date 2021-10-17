MIRAE Becomes the First 2021 Rookie K-Pop Group to Reach 1 Million Followers on TikTok

MIRAE proved their popularity by gaining a fantastic number of followers on TikTok.

As of Saturday (16/10), the official TikTok account belonging to the boy group MIRAE has touched the 1 million followers mark.

MIRAE is a boy group made by DSP Media which debuted in March 2021, thus making them the first rookie group in 2021 to reach 1 million followers on TikTok.

Through their TikTok account, MIRAE often spoils fans by releasing various fun content, from dance covers to challenges.

In addition to having 1 million followers, MIRAE’s videos are also known to have received more than 12 million likes on TikTok.

Congratulations MIRAE!