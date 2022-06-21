Miracles: 9 Actors Confirmed for MCU Movie (for now)

Miracles is a chapter of the MCU that seeks to expand its focus a bit to include a partnership between three different superheroes. Carol Danvers will be joined by two other Marvel-themed heroes: Photon and Miss Marvel, who were featured in WandaVision and in the aptly named Miss Marvel series.

The director of “Miracles”, which is due to be released on July 28, 2023, will be Nia DaCosta, who recently filmed the Candyman reboot, and the script will be written by Megan McDonnell, who previously wrote two episodes of “Vandavision”. These actors, from the obvious to the unexpected, have confirmed their appearance in the long-awaited sequel.

Updated by Melody Macready on June 21, 2022: Since “Miracles” should be a continuation of three different MCU projects, there will definitely be a large number of characters. Some characters are obvious, such as Captain Marvel and other Marvel, but for the most part Marvel Studios has been pretty secretive about this crossover.

This definitely applies to the cast: it has been confirmed that the actors will star in the film, but their roles have not been disclosed. In another case, several actors were accidentally confirmed thanks to an accidental leak of information by an actor in the MCU; which leads to speculation about who else will be in Marvel. At the moment, it is confirmed that nine actors will star in the film, which has been postponed until July 2023.

Zenobia Shroff

This actress, along with several other actors, was confirmed through an already deleted social media post from Zenobia Shroff herself. Zenobia plays Munibu Khan in the Miss Marvel series on Disney+, so it’s no surprise that she’ll be back alongside Kamala in her cinematic debut.

She expressed her love for the cast and crew of “Miracles” and eventually revealed the actors who have not yet been confirmed. It may have caused Zenobia a little trouble, but fans appreciated how she dropped a few casting bombs.

Mohan Kapoor

If Kamala’s mother is returning, then it’s no surprise that Yusuf Khan, her father, is also returning with Mohan Kapoor reprising the role. Along with Muniba, Yusuf is one of the most integral characters in the history of Kamala.

Yusuf was already the star of the Miss Marvel show, being such a charming and sweet father to Kamala, so he probably stole a few scenes in Miracles. This is one of the few castings revealed by Zenobia in her aforementioned post.

Sahagar Sheikh

Thanks to Zenobia Shroff’s message, it was confirmed that Kamala’s entire family would return in “Miracles”. Sahagar Sheikh will play the role of Aamir Khan, Kamala’s older brother from Miss Marvel.

How big a role the Khan family will play is currently unknown. However, since “Marvels” will focus on three different Marvel superheroes, the Khan family will probably have a shorter role.

Samuel L. Jackson

It looks like Nick Fury will be busier than ever in Phase 3. Samuel L. Jackson was another actor mentioned in Zenobia Shroff’s heartfelt post confirming Nick Fury in Miracles.

Considering how big a role Nick Fury played in Captain Marvel, it’s not surprising that Carol Danvers will reunite with her old friend in the sequel. It may also indicate that the Marvels may be closely associated with the upcoming MCU event “Secret Invasion”, featuring both Nick Fury and the Skrulls, who are also heavily featured in Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson

Unsurprisingly, Captain Marvel herself, played by Brie Larson, will appear in “Miracles” after her successful but unconventional origin film. Carol’s almost limitless power makes her an inspirational figure, but as with Superman, she also limits the conflicts in her stories.

At the end of the first film, she took on a gigantic responsibility to single-handedly protect the entire universe. At the beginning of the second part, fans will be interested to see how she copes with this responsibility and how she copes.

Iman Vellani

Iman Vellani has already captured the hearts of fans in the image of Kamala Khan, also known as Miss Marvel, thanks to the series about her origins on Disney+. Not only is she a megafan in real life, but with Miss Marvel she turned out to be a talented actress who has a bright future ahead of her.

In the comics, Carol is Kamala’s childhood idol and first of all the reason why she wants to become a superhero, so it makes sense for the MCU to pair them up. If Larson and Vellani’s chemistry in “Miracles” is strong enough, Carol and Kamala could be the next best mentor-student relationship in the MCU.

Zave Ashton

Zave Ashton was cast in Miracles for an as-yet undisclosed role, which is reportedly the villain of the film. She previously appeared in The Handmaid’s Tale and in the Netflix satirical horror film The Velvet Chainsaw.