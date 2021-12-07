Mino tries hard to steal the heart of his idol in the video game in the MV ‘TANG!♡’

WINNER‘s Mino has returned with his cool rap through a comeback with the song and music video titled ‘TANG!♡‘

The music video for the song ‘TANG!♡‘ has been officially released today, December 7, 2021 through Mino’s group’s official Youtube channel, WINNER.

Through the MV, you will be spoiled with cool rap from Mino and spiced with various slick CGI effects.

‘TANG!♡’ itself is the main song of Mino’s third full solo album, titled ‘TO INFINTIY.’.

Immediately, we see the various efforts of WINNER Mino to get his love through the MV ‘TANG!♡’ below.