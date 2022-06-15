Minnie Driver sums up the breakup with Matt Damon in one word: “Agony”

Before actor Matt Damon got married and became the father of four children, he was one of the most sought-after bachelors among celebrities. In 1997, he won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay for the film “Clever Will Hunting”, co-written with longtime friend Ben Affleck. The critically acclaimed film launched Damon’s career as one of Hollywood’s most successful actors. Minnie Driver also appeared in the film, receiving an Oscar nomination for her role as Skylar, Will’s love interest, played by Damon.

The two stars, who had a brief off-screen romance at the time, went through a bitter breakup. Touting her new memoir “Living Up to Expectations,” Minnie Driver recently said that parting with the Oscar-winning actor was “agony.”

Minnie Driver and Matt Damon had a whirlwind romance

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Driver said that her stormy romance with the Bourne Identity star was “sweet,” but it ended before “Clever Will Hunting” got into the award ceremony.

The actress said that her family predicted a breakup. “They could see that this young man took off very quickly, and so did I. And when you’re young, it’s quite difficult to keep your head straight and maintain a down-to-earth sense of behavior.” She said her family told her, “It could end badly for reasons related to all these things coming together in a perfect storm.”

Her family was right.

Less than a year after they met, Damon appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show, stating that he was single—unbeknownst to the Driver, who found out about it along with the rest of the world. She was devastated. The “Phantom of the Opera” star claimed that the public breakup was in all the tabloids, and she had to face photos every time she went to the supermarket.

Driver, who once called celebrity relationships an “occupational hazard,” said, “I don’t care who you are—it’s agony, and it’s like a weird, surreal dream.”

Now the actress reflects on her time with Damon, saying it was “a sweet romance that was just a sweet love affair at the center of it all, but had an explosive ending that then became the center of attention.”

Minnie Driver has something to say about Matt Damon

Driver told Entertainment Tonight that her father helped her through an emotional public breakup with Damon: “You don’t want to hear it, but the best I can tell you is that you will definitely feel it. about someone else,” the Driver recalls her father’s words. — He was so right!

After the Oscar ceremony, the couple broke up and started a new relationship. It wasn’t until 2017 that two actors made headlines again, but this time for a completely different reason.

At the height of the #MeToo movement, Harvey Weinstein, who produced the Clever Will Hunting, was embroiled in a scandal. Matt Damon tweeted that the situation is “a culture of outrage and insults.” The driver replied: “Oh my God, seriously?” and claimed that the actor of the Talented Mr. Ripley was “a systemic part of the problem,” the Independent reports.

The driver was revealed in the release of the podcast Keep It! in September 2021. that she ran into Damon and his family on the beach last summer. “I feel like there was so much of the stupidity of youth in our initial relationship, like it was amazing and tabloid,” she said. “So it was nice just to chat in middle age about the weather and stuff.”

The star of the TV series “Clever Will Hunting” is happily married.

The actor from “Saving Private Ryan” has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005. According to Parade, the couple met in 2003 when she was a single mother and worked as a bartender in Miami. They had an instant connection, and they have been inseparable ever since.

Barroso’s daughter from a former relationship Alexia is now 23 years old. Damon and his wife have three daughters: Isabella (15), Gia (13) and Stella (11).

Driver was not married, but in 2001 he was briefly engaged to actor Josh Brolin. The Gross Point Blank actor has a 13-year-old son, Henry, from film producer Timothy J. Lee. Since 2019, she has been in a relationship with director Addison O’Dea.