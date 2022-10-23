Minnie Driver From Tarzan Shares Her Thoughts on Jane Porter’s Live Version

Real Talk: There have been a lot of Disney remakes with live actors. Considering all the films we’ve seen in recent years that reimagine classic animated films, we wouldn’t be surprised if every movie from the Disney Renaissance ever gets a bingo blackout. We have seen the remaking of “The Lion King”, “Aladdin”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “Mulan”, as well as “The Little Mermaid” and “Hercules”. What about Tarzan 1999?

We recently spoke with Minnie Driver about her new movie “Rosalina,” which is now streaming on a Hulu subscription that technically falls under the Disney label. During our conversation, I asked the actress what she thought of her Tarzan character, Jane Porter, who once found a place in live action. Here is her answer:

Oh, I’d like to see it. I love this character. Jane Porter is really special, and it was a collaboration. Very, very special. Interestingly, I mean, I know they did Greystoke, right, with Andie McDowell with the voice of Glenn Close instead of Andie McDowell. Maybe it was Tarzan on live TV, but that was another time. So maybe a modern version of that. Yes.

Minnie Driver is right, Tarzan has been given live performances before. In fact, the character appeared in silent films back in 1918 with the image of Elmo Lincoln. The character has been in almost every medium, be it comics, stage, radio and television over the years, but there is a whole generation that has especially grown up on the animated version of Disney, which is perhaps the most successful version of the ape man. .

Will Disney one day be able to translate its vision with talking gorillas, Phil Collins melodies and the infectious chemistry of Tarzan and Jane that they created into live action? The driver would like to see it. As she shared with us, she still considers this character “very special” to her and would be intrigued by the modern version of the story.

It’s been a few years since we saw the Tarzan movie. The most recent adaptation was linked to the 2016 Warner Bros film The Legend of Tarzan starring Alexander Skarsgard, Margot Robbie and Samuel L. Jackson. Overall, the film was received from mixed to negative, but CinemaBlend’s own review of The Legend of Tarzan awarded the film 3.5 out of 5 points.

It was recently announced that Sony is making a Tarzan movie and wants to do a “complete reinvention” of the character for modern days. What will this entail? We don’t know for sure yet, but depending on how it happens, it could affect the chances that we’ll see a Disney Tarzan movie live. Of course, Minnie Driver’s version of Jane Porter was unforgettable, and perhaps Disney would be better off not losing sight of her iconic performance.

Minnie Driver is funny in the role of a nurse in Romeo and Juliet named Rosalina, which CinemaBlend rated generally positively. You can keep up to date with all upcoming Disney movies here on CinemaBlend.