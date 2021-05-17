MiniTV: Amazon Launches Free Streaming App In India

MiniTV: Discreetly, Amazon launched a free video streaming service with ads in India. Called MiniTV, the platform is part of the traditional shopping application of the e-commerce giant.

Available only to Indian users, the catalog consists of content produced by company partners in the country. Originally published on YouTube, they cover topics such as fashion, beauty, cooking and technology news.

In addition to informational materials, MiniTV has mini-series created by major Indian producers such as Pocket Aces and TVF. As well, the service hosts humorous attractions starring Indian comedians.

Amazon said it has plans to develop more new and exclusive content for streaming in the coming months. However, the company has yet to reveal a timetable.

With different proposals, Prime Video streaming is still available to the Indian public in an independent application. Competing with Netflix, the platform promises to launch 30 new attractions aimed at the Asian country later this year.

Content to drive sales

Apparently, MiniTV will be a test of Amazon to identify how streaming content can help boost in-app sales. For this reason, there are no predictions as to whether it will reach other countries.

Furthermore, as TechCruch mentions, the platform emerges as a competitor of FlipKart Video. Launched in 2019, the free service belongs to FlipKart – e-commerce of the Walmart group and one of Amazon’s main rivals in India.