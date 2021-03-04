Ministry of Health to buy vaccines from Pfizer and Johnson

After many negotiations, the Ministry of Health decided to buy the covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech and Janssen (Johnson’s pharmaceutical arm). The decision was announced during a meeting with representatives of the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) this Wednesday (3), according to G1.

At the meeting, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello informed the CNM that the contract with Pfizer, whose vaccine has already obtained its definitive registration with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), is in progress. He also revealed the existence of negotiations with Johnson.

Later, Pazuello met with representatives of Pfizer and said he liked the schedule presented by the American company, but did not give details about the quantity of doses that will be acquired or about when they will arrive in Brazil.

The decision to buy vaccines from Pfizer and Johnson came a day after the House passed a bill that makes it possible for municipalities, states and companies to purchase immunizers outside the federal government’s program, with the aim of speeding up mass vaccination if there is a delay by the Ministry of Health.

Sputnik V will also be acquired

Another vaccine against the new coronavirus that should also be available soon in the country is Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, whose partner in Brazil is União Química, although it has not yet been approved by Anvisa.

With an efficiency of 91.6%, the Russian immunizer may have 400 thousand doses available in March in the national territory, in addition to 2 million in April and 7.6 million in May, all imported from Russia, according to the new schedule of the Ministry of Health .

Sputnik V is applied in two doses and has already been used in Argentina and other countries, in addition to Russia itself, where immunization started in December last year.