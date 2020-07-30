Minister Marcos Pontes tests positive for covid-19

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations (MCTI), Marcos Pontes, was diagnosed with the covid-19. The announcement originally occurred during a policy and technology chat between Pontes and Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA).

Later, he even published the isolated excerpt on his Twitter profile. Check out:

Acabei de receber teste positivo para o novo coronavirus. Estou bem, só um pouco de sintoma de gripe e dor de cabeça. Agora em isolamento. Vai dar tudo certo. Sigo cumprindo minha agenda de forma remota e, obedecendo o período de distanciamento social para plena pic.twitter.com/plE9uZF0bv — Marcos Pontes (@Astro_Pontes) July 30, 2020

“I did the covid test yesterday (…) and now the result came and it was positive. So, I will remain working in the isolation and continue to dispatch normally with the isolation”, says the minister, who felt mild flu symptoms and headache.

Still according to him, the treatment will be followed even with tests of nitazoxanide – a drug that has not yet been scientifically proven effective against the new coronavirus, but which showed hopeful results in initial tests. Four other ministers have already been diagnosed and recovered from covid-19: Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), Augusto Heleno ((Institutional Security Office), Onyx Lorenzoni (Citizenship) and Milton Ribeiro (Education).

It is worth remembering that, recently, the sector commanded by Pontes was modified. He previously also took care of the Communications portfolio, which again became a ministry of its own with the appointment of Fábio Faria. As a result, issues such as the 5G frequency auction in the country became Faria’s responsibility.



