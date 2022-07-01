Minions: The Rise Of Gru Voice Cast Guide: How actors look in real life

The latest outing of Gru and the ever popular Minions, Minions: The Rise of Gru has a stellar cast. The animated film returns several voices from the previous movie “Minions”, as well as from the TV series “Despicable Me”, and also introduces several new comedic characters. The voice cast includes everyone from hip-hop artists to legendary action stars.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” is the fifth film in the animated series “Despicable Me”, which tells about the exploits of a potential supervillain Gru, as well as a direct sequel to the spin—off “Minions”, released in 2015. In the original minions “The Rise of Gru”, 12-year-old Gru aspires to join the group of supervillains “Vishous 6”. After stealing the magic zodiac stone, Gru is kidnapped, leaving the minions to rescue their leader.

As in other Illumination films such as Sing 2, Minions: The Rise of Gru includes a cast with recognizable celebrity names. Lead voice actor Steve Carell has received praise from critics for his role as a young GRU, but the film is full of talent from top to bottom. That’s who is who in the “Gru Uprising”.

Pierre Coffin as the Minions

Pierre Coffin is the creator of the Despicable Me franchise and directed the first four films, although Kyle Balda is in the director’s chair of the “Gru Uprising”. The coffin also provides every grunt and mutter for all the minion characters. This includes the main trio of minions known as Kevin, Stuart and Bob, a new character named Otto (who is important to the plot of “Minions: The Rise of Gru”) and everyone else. Born in France, Coffin worked in animation before gaining great success in the production of the film “Despicable Me”.

Steve Carell as Gru

Steve Carell returns as Gru, the future supervillain, the main character of the series “Despicable Me”. Carell was a correspondent for The Daily Show before becoming a major comedy star, playing delusional boss Michael Scott in “The Office.” In the last decade, he has focused on more dramatic roles, such as Mitch Kessler on “The Morning Show,” but will bring all his comedic work to “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom

Belle Bottom is the new leader of Vicious 6 and one of the main antagonists of Minions: The Rise of Gru. She is played by Taraji P. Henson, who became famous for her television roles as Joss Carter in Suspect and Cookie Lyon in Empire. Henson has since gained recognition for her roles in films such as the real-life biopic Hidden Figures.

Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow

Michelle Yeoh voices Master Chow, an acupuncturist and kung fu master who serves as a mentor to the minions in their search for Gru. Yeo was a Hong Kong action star before appearing in Hollywood films such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Currently, her career is being revived thanks to roles in such popular films as “Shang Chi and the Ten Rings” and “Everything everywhere and at once”.

Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Claws

The voice of a member of the band Vicious 6 with lobster claws, von Cloved, of course, belongs to Jean-Claude Van Damme. The Belgian martial artist became a star of cult fighters of the 1980s and 90s, appearing in such favorites of video stores as “Blood Sport” and “Kickboxer”. More recently, Van Damme movies have included more comedies, such as the Netflix original “The Last Mercenary,” where Van Damme plays a self-aware comedic version of himself, and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” certainly fits that trend.

Alan Arkin as Wilde Knuckles

Wilde Knuckles is the former leader of Vicious 6, who kidnaps Gru, and is the main character of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Arkin is a veteran of Hollywood, who gained fame thanks to films such as “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” in the 1960s. He continues to be a well-known character actor in the 21st century, having received recognition in such films as “Little Miss Happiness” and “Argo”.

Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck

Another Veteran action star Heard in Minions: The Rise of Gru’s Vicious 6, is Lucy Lawless, who voices a nun with nunchucks and a talking name. Lawless is best known as the star and protagonist of the syndicated 1990s hit “Xena: Warrior Queen.” Since then, she has had well-received roles in action-packed series such as Spartacus: Blood and Sand and Ash vs the Sinister Dead.

Minions: The Rise of Gru minor cast

Dolph Lundgren as Svenjans: Swedish action star Dolph Lundgren plays Svenjans from Vicious 6, who threatens the world by roller skating. Lundgren’s breakthrough role was the role of the villain Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, and since then he has starred in dozens of action films, as well as in films such as Aquaman.

Danny Trejo as Stronghold: Completes Vicious 6 Stronghold with metal hands.