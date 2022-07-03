Minions: The Rise of Gru Breaks Box office Records for the 4th of July Weekend

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” breaks box office records on July 4, earning more than $ 127 million. A spinoff of the Despicable Me franchise and the 2015 sequel to Minions, Minions: The Rise of Gru tells the story of Steve Carell’s Gru origins in the 1970s, where he and his henchmen confront an evil group of supervillains known as Vishous 6. The film currently holds 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, with at the same time, some critics write that the charm of the franchise is beginning to thin out, although an audience score of 92% may indicate the opposite for ordinary moviegoers.

Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is produced by Illumination, is the fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise. The film was supposed to be released almost two years ago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed, and finally premiered at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in mid-June. Besides Carell, the impressive cast of Minions: The Rise of Gru includes actors such as Pierre Coffin, Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Julie Andrews, Russell Brand, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Danny. Trejo and Lucy Lawless.

According to a new Variety report, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” broke the box office record for the weekend of July 4, and is expected to reach $127.9 million by Monday. Judging by these estimates, the film will surpass the previous record holder, “Transformers: Darkness of the Moon” in 2011, which earned $115.9 million in 4 days. “Minions: Gru.

After Lightyear’s disappointing $70 million box office in three days last month, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is an encouraging sign that family-friendly movies can still be strong box office takers. Since families with young children did not prove to be reliable theatergoers during the pandemic, several animated films, including such as “Luka” and “Blushes”, skipped cinemas altogether and immediately switched to streaming. Coupled with the continued stellar box office success of “Best Shooter: Maverick,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is another sign that cinema is finally returning to normal after years of struggle.

Although “Minions: The Gru Uprising” was not a success with critics, the film clearly resonated with the audience. It’s still not entirely clear why Lightyear failed where Minions succeeded.: The Rise of Gru, but the slightly confusing marketing of the former and its unclear connection to the Toy Story franchise could have played a role. However, Minions: The Rise of Gru is part of an easily recognizable franchise with a clear target audience, which undoubtedly contributed to its success. It remains to be seen what the future holds for cinemas, but recent box office figures show that family audiences are comfortably returning to the cinema again, even if they are a little more picky about what they see.