Minions: Rise Of Gru reviews Are Ready, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About the long-awaited sequel

After several years when many major animated films such as “Troll World Tour” and “Blushes” were immediately broadcast during the COVID-19 pandemic, studios have finally brought these family films back to theaters, most recently with Lightyear. The long-awaited Minions will finally be released next weekend: The Rise of Gru. So, should you plan to watch a movie featuring a familiar group of cheerful yellow jumpsuits in overalls? Let’s see what the critics are saying.

Minions: The Rise of Gru has had its share of delays over the years, and its initial release date is summer 2020. But on the first weekend of July, the animated film Illumination and Universal is released. As the trailer for “Minions: The Rise of Gru” teases, the film takes viewers back to Gru’s childhood (in the 1970s), when he first meets the minions. It serves as a prequel to the Despicable Me films for several reasons.

As for the reviews, the reaction to the film is still ambiguous. To get rid of the most negative criticism first, we turn to Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian. The critic gave the film two stars out of five and called the origin story of Gru “weak”. Also, according to him:

There are one or two laughs, mostly due to the names of the characters, as well as a witty and unexpected reference to the meme “Don’t touch me, bro.” But the McGuffin plot is superficial, and frankly, this franchise is running on very thin smoke right now.

Bradshaw called the character of Gru “slightly funny”, but in general hopes that the franchise will “rest” after the fifth part. Sorry to break this to you, but another Despicable Me movie is already planned for 2024. Now let’s move on to the more positive side of the Rise of Gru reviews. For example, Rafael Motamayor from Slashfilm called the new record “pretty funny”, saying the following:

The film is at its best when it draws heavily on the inspirations of genre films of the 70s, especially the films “Black Exploitation” and Bruce Lee. Each character is both a very silly caricature and hilariously cool and larger than life, for example, the aforementioned nun with nunchucks or Michelle Yeoh playing an acupuncturist who is also a kung fu master.

As Motamayor notes, the new movie “Minions” is especially interesting when it comes to using the era of the 1970s, when a team of supervillains called Vicious 6 takes the stage. Robbie Collin from The Telegraph also somewhat supplemented Rise of Gru in his review with the following words:

This last part, which takes place in the 1970s… is an unexpected pleasure, and certainly the most punchy and most polished part of the series. This does not mean that the film does not look like a binge: in fact, it feeds its audience with lawlessness and chokes with the speed of a funnel in the throat, producing foie gras.

Peter Debruge of Variety found Rise of Gru predictable, but found its humor good enough to be interesting. In an ambiguous review of Debruge , he said the following:

With six months to go until 2022, this is the funniest movie Hollywood has ever made. Viewers know what to expect, and Illumination offers another dose of bad behavior for feeling good.

Empire’s Ollie Richards concludes our review with another mid-level critique, calling the film “funny” but also aware of the flaws that may be preventing the film from becoming absolute greatness. According to them:

It’s just fun. It is unlikely that it will win over someone who has not been touched by previous films, and will most likely bring exactly what you expect if you have enjoyed everything so far.

Here it is. That’s probably your best metric when it comes to deciding whether you’ll go to Minions: Rise of Gru when the upcoming 2022 movie hits theaters this July. Did you like the other films “Despicable Me” and “Minions”? If you have and don’t mind some of the same old tricks, it looks like this prequel is worth your time. However, if you hate watching yourself go through others, Rise of Gru probably won’t be something you’ll wear minion glasses and a jumpsuit on.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is released in theaters on July 1. Find out what we know about the latest Minions movie here on CinemaBlend.