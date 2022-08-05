Mining Overview

The Predator franchise is an unusual beast, one of the fantastic action and horror blockbusters of the 80s, which many directors tried to follow, but without success. With Prey, the fifth installment of the franchise, director Dan Trachtenberg brings new weight to the material, and also easily creates the best record from the first.

Prey confronts a familiar hunter Yautzha with the Comanche people who lived in the Great Plains region of the 18th century. This is the first major full-length franchise of its kind, in which Native Americans are almost entirely involved. Amber Midtander of Legion of Fame leads along with Dakota Beevers, Stormy Kip, Michelle Thrush and Julian Black Antelope.

Prey focuses on Naru, a young Comanche girl who has undergone extensive training as a healer. Despite her skills in medicine, she craves fame and pride in the life of a hunter. Her brother is one of the most experienced warriors in her tribe, but her people strive to keep young Nara in her assigned role. Despite the disapproval of her elders, she trains hard, becoming a talented warrior and an almost supernaturally gifted hunter. Naru is looking forward to the chance to prove himself in the traditional competition by hunting and killing the creature that hunts in return. As she does her best to win favor, and fails at every turn, she begins to notice something more deadly than the typical wildlife in the forest. When she discovers the true scale of what she is facing, she will have to use all her skills just to survive.

One of the most remarkable moments of John McTiernan’s classic 1987 film Predator comes when Billy Soul, Sonny Landham’s Special Forces tracker, discovers the threat of the same name and makes a choice. Instead of running and hiding, Billy gets up and comes face to face with an inhuman enemy in a fair fight. The Yautja respect this decision, and although Billy is killed in battle, this is the only death of great importance. The predator has always been associated with Native American culture, most of its behavior may be related to pop-cultural depictions of indigenous peoples. In Prey, Trachtenberg strives not only to make this connection canonical, but also to draw the lines in a much more positive light.

Fans of the franchise will not be left without trademarks. Leaving aside a few key references, this could well be the first entry in something completely new. The brutal murders that the franchise has become known for over the years are returning in full force, Yautzha does not strike here. Considering the 35-year history of blockbusters between the five films, this is the best demonstration of the Predator in its entire history. He cuts through armies, committing successive creative murders, constantly surprising with his ever-evolving arsenal and the clever ways that Yautzha chooses to destroy them. The typical configuration of the Predator has not been removed, but significantly changed. This film shows the first contact between humanity and this capable species, so it goes without saying that its equipment is almost 300 years less developed. It both surprises the audience and serves the narrative. The action in all directions is stellar, and the elements of horror work flawlessly.

The only significant weakness of Prey is the script. The dialogues are sparse, with many long scenes in complete silence and a lot of replicas in untranslated foreign languages. The story is simple, but in a good way. There are never too many details that interfere with the fun, but the emotional depth is felt at every moment. His most annoying habit is the need to discard very obvious dialogues. There are a lot of lines that are obviously present only to reappear in the movie later. This is annoyingly common, and any savvy viewer would be a little put out by such a blatant omen and reincorporation. Conversely, the script is very clever in how its characters react to the Predator. Naru’s thought process is logical, she never feels omnipotent or depressed, and it’s interesting to watch her figure out all the details that are already known to fans of the franchise. The script is generally not bad, but it seems that he expects too little from his audience.

“Prey” is the best Predator movie from the beginning, and in some ways it’s much better than the source material. His images are exhilarating, often creating the best moments the titular creature has ever had on screen. Every moment of Prey seems carefully thought out, he does exactly what he intends to do, and does it with aplomb. Getting the franchise back to basics, finding the core in what made people love the original feature, and honing every aspect with laser precision is all that’s needed. Prey promises a lot, and gives even more, fans of the franchise or smart science fiction should see for themselves.

Prey is currently streaming on Hulu.