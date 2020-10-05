Minimized his match against the Mexican National Team

The Dutch technical director, Frank de Boer, hinted that the starting players of his team will not play in Wednesday’s friendly match against Mexico. A match that for him “was not necessarily good to play”, since his main objective is the Nations League matches.

“We must bear in mind that many footballers played on Sunday and have had many games in recent weeks, so we have to make some modifications,” said de Boer, who is more aware of the duels against Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina on 11 and October 14, respectively.

In addition, de Boer said he knew Gerardo Martino well, as he was the successor to ‘Tata’ at Atlanta United in December 2018.

“I know Tata and what his style is. It is sure to be an interesting match, ”said the Dutch coach.

For the Dutch coach, the Tri players have extra motivation when it comes to playing against a Clockwork Orange because, unlike other games, they are not favorites.



