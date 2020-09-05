Minimalist interior design of Volkswagen electric SUV ID 4

Volkswagen shared images showing the minimalistic interior design of ID 4, the new SUV it will introduce later this month. The vehicle was designed to match today’s electric car trends.

The simplification experienced in vehicles with electric cars has not only affected the engine part but also the interior of the vehicle. Many electric cars offer easy access to the controls that the driver needs most, in a compact design, taking up as little space as possible.

Here, the new electric SUV ID 4, which will be introduced by German automobile giant Volkswagen at the end of this month, will also have a simple and minimalist interior. The German company has shared a few photos showing the inside of the Volkswagen ID 4 with little time to introduce its car, and it has already been appreciated by many.

Interior design of Volkswagen ID 4:

As you can see in the image, Volkswagen has targeted the simplicity offered by Tesla and other electric cars in the interior of ID 4. Although the images show that the interior of the vehicle has been successfully designed, the company has not shared any information about the details of the screens we see here.

As far as we can see from the image, Volkswagen ID 4 will have two different screens. The screen, which will be the largest of these screens and on the right, will be the screen where applications, vehicle settings, radio, battery information, navigation and many other features will be shown. The other screen will provide information about the vehicle’s driving.

In a way, Volkswagen has not followed Tesla’s target. Tesla eliminated all physical keys with the Model 3. However, as we can see in the photo from Volkswagen’s new SUV ID 4, the vehicle will host a small number of functional physical keys in the interior.

In addition to all these, Volkswagen will include a light system named ‘ID.Light system’ in its vehicle. Lights that extend throughout the interior of the vehicle will experience a change in color depending on signals, incoming calls, locked doors and many other situations. We will all watch the introduction of the new Volkswagen SUV at the end of this month.



