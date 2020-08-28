Mini PC with 8 GB of RAM and SSD

GMK NucBox is a mini PC that stands out for its robust technical data for such a small computer. With specifications that include an SSD of up to 512 GB and 8 GB of RAM, the device is cube-shaped and finished in metal. In addition, the product also features Intel’s quad-core Celeron processor, 4K video support and Linux or Windows 10 systems.

The computer hit the crowdfunding target at Indiegogo and is available to buy for as low as $ 1,388 in Hong Kong, about $ 987 in direct conversion. Shipping to Brazil is free and deliveries should start in October.

The NucBox comes equipped with a Celeron J4125 chip, an Intel quad-core with speeds between 2 and 2.7 GHz. Without a dedicated graphics card, the NucBox generates images – including support for 4K monitors – through the Intel UHD Graphics 600, integrated with Celeron.

Despite the limitations of the processor, the mini PC must have sufficient performance for home use, as it has 128, 256 or 512 GB SSDs, depending on the version – including an expansion slot. In RAM, there are 8 GB of DDR4.

These numbers stand out in the NucBox for being similar to those of intermediate notebooks on the market, available to buy at higher prices compared to the GMK computer. Therefore, the model promises to be efficient or even function as a media center, allowing to install multimedia-centric distributions when equipped with Linux system.

In terms of interfaces, the computer comes with two USB 3.0 ports, USB-C, which can be used for data or as a power input, HDMI 2.0, auxiliary headphone output and a microSD card reader. In wireless networks, the model features Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth. In addition, the mini PC is cube-shaped and finished in metal, weighing 122 grams. With that, it is slightly above current cell phones, which should facilitate its transportation.



