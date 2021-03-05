Mini Electric Cooper arrives in Brazil for $ 240 thousand

This week, BMW announced the start of pre-sales in Brazil of the Mini Cooper SE, a 100% electric model. The country will receive two versions of the car with prices starting at $ 239,990. The first units are expected to be delivered in June.

The vehicle has a 135 W motor, 32.6 kWh battery, 234 km range, 184 horsepower and 27.5 kgfm torque. According to the German brand, the tram goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.3 seconds and the maximum speed it reaches is 150 km / h.

“The arrival of the Mini electric in the Brazilian market marks an important advance in the category of electrified cars in the country and, especially, for our brand. Its urban and versatile design is the perfect combination with the daily life in large cities”, said Rodrigo Novello, Mini Sales and Marketing director in Brazil, in a statement.

Mini Cooper orders will be accepted until May and the buyer will receive a benefits package such as maintenance for 3 years, Mini Wallbox fast charger and warranty.

The model was announced in February by BMW and is part of the Eletric Collection, the company’s electric vehicle line.

Two models of the Mini Cooper

Two Mini Cooper models will be sold at Brazilian dealerships: Exclusive and Top. The first has features such as a 5-inch digital panel, multimedia center, panoramic sunroof, sensor and reverse camera and full LED optical set. The suggested price is $ 239,990.

Meanwhile, the Top version is equipped with everything the previous one offers and news like parking package including parking assistant, leather seats, steering assistant, Mini navigation system with real-time traffic information, exclusive wheels and more . The most premium option costs $ 264,990.

“We want to offer the public the experience and pleasure of driving the electrified Go-Kart-Feeling with personality, maintaining the brand’s charisma, personality and sportiness,” said the brand’s Sales and Marketing director.