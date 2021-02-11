MINI Cooper SE Electric coming to dealers in 2021

Announced on Wednesday (10), the new MINI Cooper SE will arrive at dealerships in March 2021. The launch will be part of the Electric Collection, the company’s electric vehicle line, and will feature a redesigned front, multitone roof, exclusive design features both inside and outside and various equipment that promise to make life easier for drivers who do not give up resources such as assistance, comfort and connectivity systems.

With its 32.6 kWh battery pack, according to MINI, the novelty will have a range of up to 177 km and goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.3 seconds, reaching a maximum of 150 km / h , even counting with fast loading, through which it is possible to complete 80% of the load in up to 35 minutes (or 100% in 1 hour and 40 minutes), depending on the platform on which the action is performed. In addition, your trunk will hold up to 211 liters of storage.

In fact, in the list of included equipment, the heating of the sports steering wheel appears for the first time in a model of the company, and the Connected Navigation package is standard.

However, if they decide to improve their experience, the consumer can purchase the optional Connected Navigation Plus package, with Head-Up Display, wireless charging telephony, concierge service and MINI Connected XL features.

Customization

Speaking of safety, alerts about the risk of involuntary lane departure with vibrations on the steering wheel and active Cruise Control, which now features a Stop & Go function, also unprecedented, are two of the features offered by the Driver Assistance Package, which also reduces the speed of the car until it stops, if necessary.

In addition, to travel the routes with the MINI Cooper SE, just take a small “step” on the pedal and take advantage of automatic speed and distance control.

In addition, the minimalist design highlights the round headlights (with adaptable LEDs) and the hexagonal radiator grille, and, next to the finish of the metallic Island Blue external paint, on its ceiling, a new painting technique was applied, in a gradient of San Marino Blue, Pearly Aqua to Jet Black colors, extending from the windshield frame to the rear.

Finally, sport seats in light gray fabric and newly designed interior surfaces finished in MINI Yours aluminum complete the MINI Cooper SE, and the new metallic gray Rooftop color variant will also be available for those who want it, all for the US trifle. $ 30,750 in the United States (about R $ 170,000, in direct conversion).