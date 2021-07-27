Minecraft’s TortillaLand: Complete List of All Confirmed Participants

Minecraft’s TortillaLand: The tortilla with or without onion, but what will it be like in TortillaLand? For now, the only thing we can say is who will participate in this new Minecraft event. Important internet personalities will gather on the video game server, which anticipates a lot of fun in the form of blocks. The truth is that Auron Play and Perxitaa have joined forces with HeberonYT, which will set up the server so that everything works as planned.

TortillaLand will open the doors of the land of tortillas (again, without knowing if they have onion or not) on August 15. As we published in MeriStation, the duration is estimated to be similar to that of Marbella City, the event that took place in GTA. In addition, the server will enjoy a story that players can follow when the content finally debuts on the respective Twitch channels.

How much the legend that somewhere in TortillaLand the god of death hides. According to these stories, whoever finds him may ask him to kill one of the players forever. Then your adventure will come to an end and you will be completely eliminated. Therefore, the various participants will do their best to search for this powerful divinity. TortillaLand will have some characters who will exercise responsibility, while others will only follow orders.

These are all confirmed participants

Auron Play

Perxitaa

Karchez

Juan Guarnizo

Jacky

Genesis

Carola

Biyin

Axozer

Arigameplays

Betra

Deqiuv

Mister Jagger

Laura Escanes

Lolito

Luzu

Momon

Nia larkshart

Paracetamor

Duck

Xthefocusx

Tanizen

Zorman

Mayichi

Folagor

TheGrefg

Violet G

Gemit

Pol

Ibai

Fargan

Unidentified

