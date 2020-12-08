Minecraft with Ray Tracing is now available for PC

After eight months in beta, Minecraft with RTX was officially launched today (08) for PC players (Windows 10). To celebrate the occasion, Nvidia announced two new worlds with the exquisite Ray Tracing, the Colosseum and the Dungeon Dash. The first map is now available, while the second “will arrive soon”.

However “simple” the Minecraft graphics may be, the Mojang game ended up becoming a showcase for Ray Tracing, with advanced rendering techniques that amplify the block graphics, maintaining simplicity and making the game visually even more beautiful. Check out:

The news doesn’t stop there. In addition to RTX, Mojang also announced Minecraft’s compatibility with DLSS, which should further enhance the game’s visual effects.



