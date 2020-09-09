Minecraft will receive support for PlayStation VR this month

Minecraft players on PS4 will be able to enjoy the virtual reality game soon. Microsoft has confirmed that the game will receive support for PlayStation VR in a free update coming out this month.

The update was revealed by Roger Carpenter of developer Mojang Studios. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, the Minecraft producer said the update is not yet ready, but it will reach PlayStation 4 owners in September.

“Everyone who owns Minecraft on the PlayStation 4 will receive this patch automatically,” explains the game’s developer. “Download this patch and you will have access to the new Minecraft function in virtual reality. The only requirement to use the novelty is to have the PSVR system.

According to Carpenter, the launch for PlayStation VR is a plan that has been in the studio’s mind since the game’s arrival on PS4. The gaming experience will be the same as in the conventional version, but with the Minecraft world running in virtual reality.

According to Mojang, no content will be removed from the virtual reality edition of Minecraft. Commands can be performed using the DualShock 4 controller, similar to what happens in the standard edition of the game.

The Minecraft patch that brings support for PlayStation VR is already in the final polishing phase and should not be long in coming. According to Mojang, even with the pandemic, the development process was smooth and the trend is that the update does not suffer from postponements.



