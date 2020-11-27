Minecraft will expel those who violate the code of conduct

Mojang reflects on the methods to build a healthier and safer community, which goes through the elimination of toxic behaviors.

Mojang continues to fight to make Minecraft a safe environment for all players. This has been underlined in a statement published on its website, in which it has explained that it will take forceful measures against all those who violate the rules of the community. “Playing is the heart of everything we do, but safety comes first. Yes, even before playing. To achieve this, Mojang Studios enlists the help of the moderators, who work tirelessly to keep Minecraft warm, ”they write.

This work has been done for a long time, but the company has taken additional measures. “We have added new moderation options” to the Bedrock edition of the game. “These tools are designed to help our players continue to feel as safe as possible”, both in the console versions and in the PC versions, mobile devices etc.

These are the new tools

The main novelty is that the moderators “can now expel all those who do not respect the community’s conduct guidelines.” This focuses on sending messages through their services (Realms) or dedicated servers; also in the different communication channels available. “Of course, single player content is not subject to moderation.”

According to the study, moderators have the ability to permanently ban all players who break the rules (except for Minecraft Dungeons). They indicate “serious offenses” or actions that are directed at other people with the intention of “causing harm.” They are also studying the introduction of temporary expulsions for milder cases.

“When a user is kicked out, they will receive a message specifying the reason, as well as information on how they can cancel their Realms subscriptions.

Mojang continues to evaluate new options for the future, always with the aim of tightening security measures.



