Minecraft Version 1.1.1 Revealed

Minecraft version 1.1.1 has surfaced. A very rare version of Minecraft, which has a huge audience around the world and managed to be among the most played games of every year, has emerged. This version, which was available for download for a very short time, appeared in 2010. The story of its discovery is quite interesting.

Minecraft, made by Mojang Studios, has a huge fan base. Offering a sandbox-type game experience, Minecraft first appeared in 2009. The game, which has received constant updates since then, was so loved by its fans that the fans were not satisfied with the game experience and started to collect different versions of the game.

But there was one version that the fans holding these versions couldn’t reach. So much so that this Minecraft version was available for download for a very short time. It was subsequently removed and quickly replaced with a new version. So why? Let’s take a look at what’s in this version and how it turned out 10 years later.

According to the information, this version was only available for download for 3 hours and 25 minutes.

We know that Minecraft appeared in its original form in 2009. The game, which received continuous updates, entered the Alpha process in 2010 and started to receive updates more often than usual. These updates, which were sometimes not reported because they came so often, were generally shared on Fridays.

When it came to September 18, 2010, the 1.1.1 update, which is the subject of our news, was shared silently. This update, which brought innovations such as fishing rod, had a bug that caused the game to give a gray screen. For this reason, Mojang quickly fixed the problem and removed this version and shared the new version. Mojang was so quick in this regard that the 1.1.1 update was replaced 3 hours and 25 minutes after it was posted.

Afterwards, someone looking for this mod saw the post made by Twitter user @Lunasorcery. In this post on September 18, 2010, he said that the new version of Minecraft was published. This brought to mind the possibility that he was holding version 1.1.1. Luna, who returned to the person who reached her after a while, scanned the old external disk she had used and saw that the version was still in her hands.