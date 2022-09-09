Minecraft updates for the desert and savannah are not out yet

Minecraft’s ever-expanding strategy has always allowed for continuous growth with new features, biomes, blocks and mobs being added with each major update. The most recent update gave players a new biome to explore in the mangrove swamps, but there were two other biomes that Mojang promised to update back in 2018, and so far have not undergone any changes. The savannah and desert biomes took second and third places in the biome selection voting, taking second place after the taiga biome, which added foxes, bonfires and berries to Minecraft.

Deserts and savannas in Minecraft are in dire need of updating, as these two biomes are arguably the most barren biomes in the game. While each of them can spawn a village, there are few different mobs in the Savannah biome, and there are no trees in the deserts, which makes them bad places to spawn when the world starts. At MineCon Earth 2018, it became known that both of these biomes will be updated in the future, but four years later, fans are still waiting for updates that will make these biomes worthwhile.

Desert Biome

Currently, the main features of the desert biome in Minecraft are villages, rabbits and desert temples, but the update promised in Minecon Earth 2018 was supposed to make deserts an easier place to start a new world. Palm trees will be added in the update, giving players living in the desert the opportunity to find renewable wood, oases that would serve as a respite and could provide some food, and meerkats that could be useful for detecting hostile mobs. Each of these additions would radically change the way fans play Minecraft in the desert and make the biome an easier starting point than it was before.

Palm trees would probably be the same as any other type of tree, but could include coconuts, which would serve as a food source in the desert. Oases would be the best place to search for palm trees and mobs such as rabbits and meerkats, as well as an ideal place to establish a base in a desert biome, as it would include blocks of water and mud that are needed for agriculture. Finally, the meerkat will be a passive mob that can be useful as a lookout for players who are too busy building to pay attention to their surroundings, which makes them particularly useful mobs.

Savanna Biome

Like the desert, the savannah biome is not one of the most diverse in Minecraft, as it simply spawns villages and all the mobs that appear in the meadows. According to Minecon Earth 2018, the next update of the savannah biome will add baobabs, termites and ostriches, each of which will add important features to the game that can benefit many players, especially at the beginning of the game. These features will make growing crops and chopping trees in Minecraft much easier, and will also provide players with a new mob that can be ridden or that will hold a chest, such as horses and llamas.

Baobab trees will be larger versions of acacia trees that can also grow baobab fruits that grow like cocoa beans in jungle biomes. This fruit will be used to attract termites that can eat wood and dump logs and sawdust. Sawdust can be extremely useful at the beginning of the game, as it can be used on crops to increase yields. Termites are perfect for an automatic tree farm, and many players hoped that they would eventually be added to Minecraft.

The desert and savanna biomes are currently the two most underutilized biomes in the game, as they are not the best to start with and offer nothing that other biomes don’t have. Adding new trees and mobs would make these biomes real contenders for the title of the best biomes of the early game and would make finding them worthwhile. From increasing yields to giving players respite in the harsh desert — the features that can be added through the biome update will prove extremely useful for Minecraft players.

Minecraft is already available on mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.