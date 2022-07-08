Minecraft: The best level for diamonds in 2022

Starting from 2022, the latest updates Minecraft has significantly changed the levels at which diamonds and other ores are generated in the world. In the past, diamond blocks usually appeared from Y:12 in underground caves and mines. However, now they appear more often and are distributed between Y levels from 14 to -63. This massive change allows Minecraft players to find many more diamond nodes than before. However, understanding at what heights they most often appear will save fans considerable time in their search.

Another important detail to note is that Minecraft diamonds can be mined from two blocks: diamond ore and Deepslate diamond ore. Players are likely to collect most of their diamonds from the Deepslate variant, but the downside is that Deepslate has a hardness 1.5 times higher than that of a regular stone. . In other words, the deeper players dive in search of diamonds, the more time they will need to mine Deepslate blocks. Thus, it would be wise to enchant your pickaxe for “Efficiency” in order to reduce time due to faster mining.

Related: Minecraft Caves and Rocks, Part 2: Every New Biome

After updating the cave in Minecraft, the best level of diamond ore extraction is approximately somewhere below Y:-58. The reason -59 is mentioned is that the player character has a height of two blocks, which means that the block level from the “waistline” and below will be Y:-58. Levels above Y:-58 to Y:-57 and depths below to Y:-61 also generate an abundance of Deepslate diamond ore. For maximum efficiency when searching for diamonds, players are advised to focus their efforts on these heights.

Where to find Minecraft Diamonds in 2022

After digging to Y:-58, the most optimal way to find diamonds is to use the “branch” or “strip” mining method in Minecraft. This method is carried out by mining two blocks — one at eye level and one below — in a straight line, and then branches into other tunnels. In addition, there are several forms of stripping.

After players have completed the showdown process at Y:-58, players can repeat the process at a lower level. If players dig at levels Y:-58 and Y:-53, there is a high probability that they will find a good concentration of diamonds that appear between the two levels. Players are also advised to carry a bucket of water with them, as they may encounter pockets of lava during mining.

For example, players could mine about a hundred blocks in a straight line. Instead of digging another set of paths along the walls, they could only mine blocks at eye level. This approach allows players to open blocks from above and below in a small hole. On the other hand, diamond hunters can also use the “trapdoor method”, when they are placed in a hole in one block using a trapdoor and continue mining in an open way. The clever trapdoor technique in Minecraft can save a lot of time, but it requires players to carry a trapdoor with them, and sometimes it can be difficult to implement.

Other Ways to Find Diamonds in Minecraft 1.19

In addition to the traditional mining method, players can also find diamonds in loot chests. These chests can be found in unique places both in the normal world, the Edge, and in the Lower World.:

Mine mine chests of the Extreme city of the shipwreckthe Village chests of the temple in the jungle Altar chests Fortress chests Fortress chests of the temple of the desert in search of buried treasure