Minecraft: Star Wars DLC brings original trilogy

To celebrate the premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian, Mojang announced a Star Wars-themed DLC for Minecraft, bringing numerous skins of iconic characters from the original franchise and the Disney + series (like Baby Yoda), as well as new interplanetary and mechanical maps taken directly from the saga.

The Star Wars expansion features 36 skins inspired by the films A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi, as well as The Mandalorian series. This way, players will be able to explore different environments such as Tatooine, Endor, Hoth, Nevarro and Sorgan using Luke costumes, Leia Organa, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Mandalorian, Baby Yoda and many others.

Each planet will have its own characteristics, from the soundtrack to the atmosphere, recreating remarkable scenarios of the films and series, and counting on unforgettable narrative events for the fans. Now, the trips will have a Hyperspace fast transport mechanism, and it is also possible to use combat vehicles such as Speeders, X-Wings and the Razor Crest from Mando, further increasing the immersion.

The DLC costs 1340 Minecoins and can be purchased by all players in the game’s own store.

Minecraft is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.




