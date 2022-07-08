Minecraft should Stop Promising Features it can’t Provide

The Minecraft developer should stop promising features that he cannot provide. The Wild update was released without some of the features announced during the Minecraft Live 2021 presentation, and while the new update features are welcome, many players are annoyed that what was delivered is significantly different from what was promised. As Mojang Studios begins developing the next Minecraft update, it should keep its plans secret so as not to disappoint players.

The Caves & Cliffs update, introduced in 2020, showed players many new features, including a Guardian, new cave biomes, new ore and, most importantly, an updated generation of the world. However, when the Caves & Cliffs update was split into two parts, many of these features were delayed. In the second part of the Minecraft update “Caves and Rocks”, the biggest change was the reworking of the mechanics of generating the game world. While fans have welcomed this transformative feature, the promised Guardian boss has been delayed again. Continuing this pattern, the recently released Wild update did not include some of the promised features. No changes have been made to the existing biomes, and the long-anticipated firefly function has been postponed indefinitely by Mojang. Also, although it was initially announced that Archeology and kits would be released in June 2021, they are still missing from Minecraft. Over the past two years, the Minecraft developer has been constantly postponing, postponing and canceling various functions. The fact that Mojang does not develop features has disappointed many members of the Minecraft community.

Mojang’s efforts to ensure transparency of potential Minecraft features and updates are well-intentioned. As a sandbox game, Minecraft does a lot of things right. The seemingly limitless potential of the game attracted a huge community of dedicated people. Mojang understands the importance of Minecraft to the gaming community and tries to let its players influence the content of the game. However, in recent years, Mojang’s transparency regarding Minecraft development has disappointed the gaming community. While sharing potential features and concept art attracts the community, it also leads to frustration and frustration when the final product is not completed. To avoid disappointment in the future, Mojang needs to learn from its mistakes and be more secretive about its plans for upcoming updates.

Minecraft Players Don’t Need to Know Everything Mojang is Up To

Minecraft players can’t mourn the loss of a feature if they never knew it was an option. While Mojang should continue to share her plans for the future of Minecraft with the community, she should be more selective about what she decides to make public so as not to disappoint Minecraft fans by removing features from updates. Deciding which aspects of game development to publish is a balancing act, and Mojang should continue to solicit feedback from its players, but Mojang does not need to tell players everything that will be included in a future update before it is released. The Minecraft community doesn’t mind surprises, and most of Mojang’s additions to Minecraft over the past decade have been welcomed by the community. The studio is quite capable of developing the game on its own, given that very few Minecraft features have been changed in response to player feedback. Mojang needs to stop using the content being developed for marketing purposes and focus on providing players with quality content.

With its dedicated player base, constant updates, and spin-off products including Legends and Dungeons, Minecraft has remained relevant since its release more than a decade ago. Minecraft is one of the most popular games of 2022, and although its fame may fluctuate, it supports a significant core group of players. It’s hard to imagine that Minecraft will become irrelevant, but it can be argued that over the past two years Mojang has lost some of the trust of the community. To restore it, the Minecraft developer needs to be more secretive about upcoming content and share ideas only about those features that will definitely be implemented.