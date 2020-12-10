Minecraft Ray Tracing Released for Windows 10 Devices

Minecraft’s new Ray Tracing feature is now available in full version for all Windows 10 devices.Minecraft’s “Ray Tracing” feature for Windows 10 was out of beta and available in full version eight months after the feature was first made available to testers. The addition of “Ray Tracing” support for NVIDIA’s RTX graphics cards makes the aesthetics of the “Sandbox” game brighter.

The realistic lighting, reflections and shadows provided by the new feature help make Minecraft feel more immersive. While the game is blocky as usual, the realistic appearance of the in-game sunlight and the quality of shadows and reflections make players feel like they are in a virtual world.

To experience what the “ray tracing” feature adds to the game, you need to have one of NVIDIA’s GPUs with RTX feature. The feature enhancements are only visible on worlds and maps that use a physically based custom rendered texture pack. However, you don’t need to do anything external to enable the feature because the feature is actively enabled by default. In addition, if you are in a multiplayer game, players who cannot access the feature will continue to see the world and the map as standard unlike you.

An announcement regarding the new feature states that the “Ray Tracing” feature does not put a lot of strain on GPUs. NVIDIA uses DLSS AI Render technology to provide RTX-supported Minecraft with a resolution of 1920 × 1080 and a frame rate of at least 60 FPS. On the more advanced GPU models, the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, thanks to this technology, it can be run over 60 FPS in 4K.

Finally, let’s mention that you can download the worlds you can experience with the “Ray Tracing” feature from the “Marketplace” or you can create your own world with NVIDIA’s starter package. Also, let’s add that Minecraft and NVIDIA streams two worlds for free. These; Collosseum RTX and Dungeon Dash are available as RTX maps.



