Minecraft Player recreates the classic Windows XP Bliss Wallpaper

Minecraft has gathered fans all over the world and touched the lives of millions of people around the world. The famous sandbox game from Mojang is the most commercially successful game ever created, and also included in the list of the best-selling games of 2022. Minecraft has surpassed the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, FIFA 22 and Animal Crossing: New. Horizons, among many other games.

There are many reasons for Minecraft’s incredible and sustained success, including regular updates with high-quality content, extensive customization options, a useful gameplay and one of the biggest maps in open-world games. In addition, Minecraft provides its players with almost unlimited creative room for maneuver, which can create almost anything in their imagination. Armed with these sophisticated tools, one Minecraft player created the famous Windows background in the game.

Reddit user Setryyk uploaded an image to the social network showing their Minecraft creation. The photo shows a reinterpreted version of the recognizable Bliss wallpaper from the Windows XP operating system. The original Bliss wallpaper is an image of a green hill and a blue sky with several clouds. The Setrike version also has a green hill and a moderately cloudy sky, while the signature blocky look of Minecraft is clearly visible. The post quickly attracted the attention of the Minecraft community on Reddit, who expressed their love and appreciation, gaining more than 12,000 votes.

I recreated the Bliss wallpaper for Windows XP in Minecraft! from minecraft

Setriik’s post also received hundreds of positive comments from people who praised their work and thanked them for evoking a sense of nostalgia. Other users were interested in the way to create a Bliss background, and they requested a guide. The original poster thanked everyone in the comments section and reported that it took them almost two hours to recreate the memorable wallpaper in Minecraft. The user also shared a link to a tutorial video that describes how to create Bliss wallpapers using the game’s tools.

Despite the fact that most people have seen recognizable Windows XP wallpapers at some point in their lives, few people know about their background. A former National Geographic photographer named Charles O’riar took this picture in 1996 in the Wine Country of California. Shortly after, Microsoft acquired the rights to the image and used it as the default background for the Windows XP operating system. By some estimates, Bliss’s image was once the most viewed photo.

Minecraft fans are notorious for bringing iconic locations and figures from other games and franchises into the Minecraft sandbox world. Players designed giant megastructures in Minecraft, such as a huge ocean mansion and the Aurora ship from the popular survival game Subnautica.

Minecraft is already available for mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.