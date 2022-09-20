Minecraft Player Boasts of Impressive Monster House Construction

It is known that players create all sorts of incredible creations in Minecraft, and one player did just that by building a haunted house based on the movie “Monster House”. While many gamers have been showing off their creative flair in Minecraft over the past couple of weeks, this unique build is definitely noteworthy.

Monster House is a 2006 animated film created by Sony Pictures Imageworks. As the title of the film suggests, one of the highlights of the film was that the house across the street from the main character came to life, seemingly behaving like a monster. Recently, one fan decided to see what this monster house would look like in the blocky world of Minecraft.

In a post on Reddit, gamers were shown a creation based on the movie “House of Monsters”. According to the creator, Reddit user DrTurtle420d2, the design was based on a house possessed by the spirit of a woman known as Constance Nebbercracker. In the image, the haunted house is located on green grass with a blue background behind it. Although it may not seem like the most sinister setting in Minecraft, the build created by a Reddit user still managed to look scary.

Constance Nebberkraker from the House of Monsters from Minecraft

One of the highlights of the design of the monster house was the front porch, which turned into a mouth with something like razor-sharp teeth. In addition, two windows on the second level of the house were glowing brightly, emitting a pair of menacing eyes. In addition, the artist created two large hands connected to the wall of the building, resembling those shown in the film, which allowed the monster house to move.

Ahead of Halloween at the end of next month, many members of the Minecraft community enjoyed recreating the monster house created by DrTurtle420d2. Many said they were nostalgic for the film, and this unique assembly gave them the opportunity to go on a journey through the back streets of memory. Among the comments, many said that as a child they liked to watch the 2006 movie, and DrTurtle420d2 added that it was one of their favorite movies. The post on Reddit was liked by so many users that in just a week it gained more than 21.4 thousand votes.

It’s nice to see how talented builders like DrTurtle420d2 use the creative possibilities of Minecraft to preserve memories of old movies and video games. In addition to this monster house design, other players created in-game creations based on other creepy media. For example, one player previously recreated the iconic prairie house that could be seen in Courage the Cowardly Dog, another show dedicated to the paranormal. It will be interesting to see if other builders will do more Halloween-themed projects before October 31.

Minecraft is already available for mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.