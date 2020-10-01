Minecraft, new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter

Summary of the presentation of the new Super Smash Bros fighter, where it has been announced that Steve from Minecraft will be the new character of the popular fighting game.

Nintendo will reveal this Thursday, October 1, the new fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The successful Nintendo Switch video game is about to meet its next member of the roster of downloadable characters, as it is part of the Fighter Pass Vol. 2.

It will be at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) when the direct of the presentation of the next downloadable fighter of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate begins. The video will only last three minutes, so we recommend absolute punctuality so you don’t miss the surprise live and direct. The director, Masahiro Sakurai, will accompany the video with a message addressed to the fans. We can see the video live from the YouTube channel of Nintendo Spain or in this news, just below!

Presentation of the new Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter, this has been

About Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 1 and Vol. 2

The Fighter Pass Vol. 2 gives access to a total of 6 new applicants, who will be added to the game progressively until the end of 2021. Its price is 29.99 euros and, for now, only the identity of the player has been revealed. first fighter: Min-Min, from ARMS.

Currently, we can buy the first Fighter Pass for 24.99 euros to receive: Joker (Persona 5), ​​Hero (Dragon Quest), Banjo & Kazooie, Terry Bogard (Fatal Fury) and Byleth (Fire Emblem: Three Houses).

What time is the presentation of the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter around the world?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 11:00

Bolivia: at 10:00 o’clock

Brazil: at 11:00

Chile: at 10:00 am

Colombia: at 09:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 08:00 hours

Cuba: at 10:00 am

Ecuador: at 09:00 hours

El Salvador: at 08:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 08:00 hours

Honduras: at 08:00 hours

Mexico: at 09:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 08:00 hours

Panama: at 09:00 hours

Paraguay: at 10:00 am

Peru: at 09:00

Puerto Rico: at 10:00 am

Dominican Republic: at 10:00 am

Uruguay: at 11:00 am

Venezuela: at 10:00 am

United States (Pacific): at 07:00



