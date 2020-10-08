Minecraft movie delayed again and indefinitely

Warner Bros. postpones many of its upcoming releases due to the global coronavirus pandemic, including the theatrical adaptation of Mojang’s game.

The next film adaptation of the Minecraft video game is delayed again and this time indefinitely. This has been communicated by Warner Bros. along with an official statement in which it details the numerous postponements of its upcoming theatrical releases, from DC to other films such as Dune or No Time To Die, the new James Bond, among many others. Still, fans of the Mojang phenomenon will have to wait even longer to see a movie that has been in the works for several years.

The Minecraft film no longer arrives in March 2022

Thus, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has made the decision to postpone the Minecraft movie again, a project that has been stumbling for years with changes in creative teams, directors and more, through different delays and restarts of the production. Now, when everything seemed to be taking the right direction with the confirmation of the filmmaker Peter Sollett, a practically closed synopsis and a release date scheduled for March 4, 2022, the film once again runs out of a release date, now so indefinite.

All this due to the current global pandemic situation around the world and because of which many productions have seen their activity interrupted, both at the pre-production level and in full shooting. At the moment, few details have transpired of this new film adaptation of Minecraft, although we do know that the plot will revolve around a teenager who, accompanied by a group of friends, will end up in the cubic world of Overworld and where they will fight the threat of Ender Dragon.

Recently, the delay of another highly anticipated film such as Jurassic World: Dominion, the third part of the Jurassic World saga, which now marks June 10, 2022 as the new release date in theaters, was announced.



