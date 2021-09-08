Minecraft: Meet City of Lithonia, The Giant Fan-Made Map

The Minecraft community is always making breathtaking creations, but few works so far have managed to be as stunning as the City of Lithonia, as you can see in this work shared by Reddit member VarunaMC:

It’s even worth zooming in on the photo, as it has more than 3,000 fully furnished buildings and an area of ​​5,000 x 5,000 squares! This endeavor took three whole months of work and was put together by players Ruben2710B, LordKingCrown, Omardegente, Dousiii, Varuna_Denver, MeadowBuilder and Nori.

In order to complete this work in such a short time, each player was responsible for building a 900×900 area. We only regret that it is not possible to take a walk there, as it was all produced in a private client

The last few months have been very busy for Minecraft, which got a nice update in its mountains and caves, as well as announcing a partnership with Sonic to celebrate 30 years of the SEGA mascot. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these updates and what you think of the gigantic City of Lithonia!