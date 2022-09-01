Minecraft Map honors Nobel Peace Prize Laureates

It seems that discussions of Minecraft will never end. The studio is constantly updating the game to implement new ideas, and fans are more than interested in showing off some brilliant creations and magnificent structures. Its popularity is still high even after all these years, and although it is certainly a game about enjoying the little things of life, players have opportunities to use the world of Mojang for educational purposes.

Take, for example, the “Builders of the World”. As PCGamesN noted, this is a map for Minecraft, in which there is not so much creativity as learning. In particular, it gives players the opportunity to get an idea of the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded annually in Oslo, Norway. The map also tells about some of the most prestigious and notable winners of the past. Among them are Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose work helped end apartheid in Africa, and Karl von Osecki, who helped expose the atrocities of the Nazis.

This map was specially created for the educational version of Minecraft, which, as the name suggests, is focused on learning and knowledge search. For those interested in the Nobel Peace Prize or history in general, “Peace Builders” sounds like an interesting download with a good idea about world peace. The map is available for free download from the website Minecraft.net .

The Nobel Prize has a number of different nominations, and the whole ceremony was started by Alfred Nobel, who wanted to be remembered for honoring those who contributed to the improvement of the planet, and not with his invention, dynamite. Many are already familiar with the “World” category, and although video games are not generally included in it, in 2020 the Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to game theory specialists, with the prize going to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson. John Nash also won in the same category two and a half decades ago and was portrayed by Russell Crowe in the 2001 film Mind Games.

As for the game as a whole, it really shows that there is so much to do and see in Minecraft. The almost infinite potential for creating all kinds of designs is what attracts players. But things like the opportunity to discover the work of Nobel Peace Prize laureates distinguish the game from others and show that it is more than just creating things. or diamond mining.

Minecraft is already available for mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.