Minecraft Live 2022 has a lot to offer

Minecraft Live is an annual Mojang event where fans can get a glimpse into the future of the game, from the next big update to the popular crowd vote. This event lays the groundwork for what’s coming next, and also demonstrates how any particular update will change how fans perceive Minecraft. At last year’s Minecraft Live, fans saw The Wild update, which was released earlier this year, and Allai won the crowd vote — an important victory for every player working on automatic farms.

Not much was known about Minecraft Live 2022, and very little, apart from speculation and rumors, is known about the next big Minecraft 1.20 update. Fans should expect to receive news about this update during the event, as well as learn about new developments for the Diablo-like Minecraft Dungeon. Maybe even another trailer for Minecraft Legends, a real-time strategy game set in the Minecraft world.

Update 1.20

Since nothing is known about the Minecraft 1.20 update, fans are hoping for some changes in biomes and dimensions. One of the most requested updates relates to the Edge Dimension, including new mobs, blocks and biomes added to the Edge to make it more enjoyable for later players, similar to how the Underworld was redesigned. Another path that Minecraft can choose is a huge adjustment of the biome of the world, the addition of many mobs and blocks when changing the design of biomes after the update of “Caves and Rocks”, which changed the landscapes of Minecraft.

Minecraft Dungeons

With the advent of new seasonal adventures in Minecraft Dungeons, players should expect news about Season 3 and the next set of topics that Mojang has planned for its dungeon scanner. New weapons, enemies, maps, tower floors, and even pets are likely to be featured on Minecraft Live 2022, and Mojang may even introduce a new story update for the upcoming season. Since nothing is really known about where Minecraft Dungeons is heading, fans will be hoping for a big reveal at Minecraft Live 2022.

Minecraft Legends

The next big Minecraft spin-off was unveiled during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, and many fans are excited to learn more about the upcoming real-time strategy game Minecraft Legends. Fans still need to learn more about how players can interact with the world and various mobs, as well as how the invading piglins affect life in the ordinary world. Since little is known about the game, Minecraft Legends is expected to hold a huge presentation at Minecraft Live 2022, and this may even include some insight into how the game is created.

Minecraft Live 2022 promises to be a huge event, which will probably include potential new information about Minecraft Legends, the next season of Minecraft Dungeon and news about the next major update of the base game. There should also be a new mob vote, in which hostile or passive mobs that appeared in update 1.20 can participate. Since there is so much to reveal, fans will want to watch the live broadcast on October 15 to find out what changes and additions will appear in Minecraft and its two additional games.

Minecraft is already available for mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.