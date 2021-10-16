Minecraft Live 2021: Date, Time And How To Stream The Event

Minecraft Live 2021: We tell you when, at what time and how to watch the Minecraft Live 2021 event on streaming online, where there will be news about upcoming updates and more. The Minecraft Live event will be held this Saturday, October 16 at 6:00 p.m. (CEST). From Mojang Studios we have prepared a new edition of the annual celebration of the massive video game of creation and exploration, which comes to replace the traditional MineCon that were held in person since 2010. This time it will be completely online and we will be able to watch it totally free and online. direct from the comfort of our homes. Therefore, below we tell you all the details and how to watch it from any device in streaming.

Minecraft Live will take place on October 16 at 6:00 p.m. (CEST)

As explained in the official portal dedicated to the event, Minecraft Live “will be full of interesting news from Minecraft and content creators, and will include a program recorded before the event and the vote of the community so that it has a real influence on the game” , they assure. We can see it live from official Minecraft accounts on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

What to Expect from Minecraft Update 1.8

It is to be expected that one of the great novelties of this edition will be the Caves & Cliffs update, a thematic expansion divided into two parts and of which we only have the first one available. The second part plans to bring expanded caves and a greater height and depth limit. In addition, the way worlds are generated will change.

Mojang has raised expectations a lot with the 1.8 update of Minecraft, since for the first time in a long time they will change aspects of the procedural generation of the environments. They also confirmed that this update will have cheese, spaghetti and noodle caves, in addition to new biomes for the mountains.