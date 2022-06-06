Minecraft Java Bedrock will no longer need to be used separately

The notorious segregation of Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions is finally coming to an end, as Mojang has officially announced that they will no longer be sold separately. Both versions of Minecraft offer players slightly different features: the PC-only Java variant offers downloadable skins and mods for characters, while Bedrock provides multi-platform support and cross-play. Although both versions of Minecraft have their advantages, buying them separately can be an unpleasant obstacle for fans of the game.

Although the overall gameplay is the same in both versions of Minecraft, some features that have been available in Java for years are still missing in Bedrock. Recently, Bedrock edition finally got an early implementation of Minecraft Spectator mode, which is currently only available as an experimental feature. However, Mojang is at such an early stage that it does not recommend players to use it before the official launch as part of the 1.19 Wild update. However, Java players have been able to use this mode since 2014.

According to Mojang’s announcement, Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions will now be sold together in one package. Moreover, the kit will be the only option available when buying Minecraft on a PC. Mojang mentions that players will not be able to run Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions at the same time. In addition, if a player already has one of the two games, he does not need to buy a combined package. Instead, each owner will receive the missing edition for free, starting on June 7. No special actions are required from gamers, as the process will be automatic. However, it may take several days to upgrade to the combined Minecraft package. It’s also worth noting that each game will remain a unique experience, as Mojang has no plans to combine them into one.

The new package is not the only Minecraft change in recent years. Back in 2020, it turned out that to log in to Minecraft: Java Edition, you will need a Microsoft account instead of a Mojang account. The change took effect immediately for all new players, while the existing community was warned to update its login method at the beginning no later than 2021. However, any Java player can still migrate if they missed the opportunity to do so in time.

The decision to combine two coexisting versions of Minecraft on PC in one package and simultaneously update each owner of any version is an outstanding step on the part of Mojang. This not only fixes the fragmented PC community in Minecraft, but also allows each player to choose which PC edition he would like to launch at no additional cost. This change shows that Mojang has a desire to improve the game for the community, and it is likely to have an extremely positive impact on the player base. Minecraft. In addition, it ensures that the Java Edition of Minecraft, widely loved by fans for its support of user-generated content and the availability of mods, will not be abandoned in favor of the notoriously limited cross-platform Bedrock Edition in the coming years.