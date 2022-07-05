Minecraft Honors Technoblade with Tribute Launcher Update

The beloved YouTube blogger and content creator for Minecraft Technoblade recently died of cancer, and developer Mojang honored the Internet personality in a new launcher update. Technoblade, real name Alexander, was known for his live broadcasts and participation in the Minecraft Dream SMP survival server. Technoblade was a beloved part of the survival sandbox community, taking part in activities such as creating a Bop-It controller for Minecraft, and now Mojang has acknowledged its unfortunate demise.

For more than a decade on YouTube, Technoblade has made a name for itself thanks to special and often humorous videos of Minecraft gameplay. For example, in one notable video shot at the beginning of the content creator’s career, he saw how he went through a survival game in hardcore mode using a racing steering wheel as a controller. In 2019, Technoblade’s popularity grew after participating in online Minecraft tournaments organized by fellow YouTuber Keemstar. Technoblade also became associated with other YouTube users such as MrBeast and Dream, defeating Dream in a series of friendly competitions to earn the crown of “best Minecraft player”. In September 2020, Technoblade took part in the Minecraft Championship, a major event that attracted about 500,000 viewers on Twitch and YouTube.

Technoblade, unfortunately, died of cancer with metastases in June 2022, and Minecraft (via Twitter) paid a touching tribute to the Internet icon. In a tweet, Mojang stated that the studio is “heartbroken” over the loss of Technoblade, explaining that he “meant so much to our community and brought so much joy.” In honor of the junior champion Minecraft Java Edition launcher has also been updated and now contains a pig in the crown. This image has become firmly associated with the Technoblade Minecraft avatar, a pig man in a regal robe and crown, and now it serves as a reminder of one of the most beloved figures in the game.

We tried to find the words, but all of us here in Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be greatly missed. 🐷👑🗡️

— Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 1, 2022

The massive rise in popularity of Technoblade over the past few years has coincided with the general rise in popularity of Minecraft gaming videos on YouTube. In 2020 alone, Minecraft content gained a total of 201 billion views on YouTube, which is more than double the second most popular Roblox game with its 75 billion views. Minecraft’s huge success on YouTube can probably be attributed to the game itself, as the sandbox survival experience allows players to create a huge amount of original content. However, popular YouTube bloggers such as Technoblade, Dream, Keemstar and MrBeast have also contributed to the increase in the number of viewers who regularly watch Minecraft gameplay.

The loss of Technoblade is a huge loss for the Minecraft community as a whole, and the devoted fan base of the YouTuber continues to mourn his death. Mojang paid homage to the young content creator by giving his iconic jeweled pig a place on the Java Edition launch screen. Technoblade may no longer exist, but the tribute created by Mojang and countless fans ensures that the Minecraft champion will never be forgotten.