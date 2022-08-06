Minecraft has deeper knowledge than anyone might think

Minecraft has gained worldwide popularity due to the freedom it gives players, allowing them to explore different biomes and shape the world to their liking. Since its release, a passionate community has formed around the game, in which players from all over the world create amazing structures and express their creativity. The game has also spawned several spin-offs, including Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft: Story Mode.

For the most part, Minecraft leaves it up to players to choose how they want their story to unfold, encouraging them to use their imagination. Although there is very little official information confirmed by Mojang, fans have studied the world of Minecraft and gathered together the smallest clues to understand the secrets of the game. Although it’s easy to ignore the backstory of the Minecraft world, other players have tried to delve into it, and this has led to very interesting theories.

Theory of ancient builders

As players explore the vast sandbox of the Minecraft world, players occasionally stumble upon structures that seem to have been built by some intelligent civilization. They are present in different biomes of Minecraft and sometimes contain both treasures and traps. Meeting these structures, it is impossible not to wonder who or what built them, and where the builders went. With not much information, gamers are forced to conclude that the Minecraft world has an extensive history that has been lost.

The existence of strange structures has led to the Theory of Ancient Builders, which suggests that the civilization of the past once ruled the world of Minecraft, erecting amazing structures everywhere. Some theorists have hypothesized that the ancient builders still exist, but have fallen out of favor, and have put forward villagers or endermen as possible candidates. However, there are gaps in this theory, since the villagers do not seem smart enough to build complex structures from various materials, and the endermen hate water, which will make it difficult for them to build underwater structures.

Other Minecraft fans have suggested that the Ancient Builders either escaped or were destroyed as a result of a terrible event, although the nature of this event is disputed. One version of the theory of the Ancient Builders claims that an ancient civilization tried to use souls in the sand of souls, but something went wrong, and instead they created Withering, which caused the builders to flee. This is an attractive theory, as it suggests that the ancient builders may one day return.

The story of Steve and Alex

Thanks to the popularity of Minecraft, Steve has become one of the most easily recognizable game characters. However, Mojang has not revealed much knowledge about the mute figure. Steve differs from all other mobs in Minecraft in that he has a unique ability to create complex structures on his own. However, his uniqueness makes him a very mysterious character, forcing players to think about his origins, why he seems so much smarter than the villagers, and what his ultimate goal is.

One version of the ancient builders theory claims that Steve is a descendant of the ancient builders. This would help explain why he is so good at construction. However, the question arises as to how he separated from his own kind and whether he is the only survivor. Other fans noticed that zombies wear the same clothes as Steve, which led to the theory that zombies are past versions of Steve who have risen from the dead. Although Steve was once the only main character, later a female game character named Alex appeared in Minecraft. According to Lego Club magazine, Alex and Steve are dating. Steve is fond of construction and alchemy, and Alex loves hunting and research.

The beauty of Minecraft is that its open approach allows fans to interpret the game the way they want. Hence, while many gamers may agree with the theory of the Ancient Builders, others may reject it. There is no doubt that the Minecraft world has an ancient mysterious history, although it may be impossible to piece together a complete picture of its past.

Minecraft is already available for mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.