Minecraft, GTA, Fortnite and more lead on YouTube

Mojang’s title improves over 2019, while Roblox experiences great growth. Fortnite confirms its status as a mass phenomenon.

Minecraft has become the video game with the most views on YouTube in 2020, a condition that it has maintained for years and that even improves its 2019 records. The Google platform has issued an extensive statement reflecting the video games with the greatest support from part of the community (Youtube Gaming department) during the last twelve months. There are no surprises.

Compared to 2019, Minecraft’s numbers seem small once: from 100.2 billion views to over 201 billion. In second place is Roblox with 75,000 million videos played, while Garena Free Firese takes the bronze medal.

2020, a year marked by the pandemic: exponential growth in ‘gaming’ videos

The latter, a battle royale developed by 111dots Studio and distributed by Garena, is available on mobile devices. With more than 80 million daily active users, it is one of those silent phenomena that perhaps does not have as much media support in the media, but that attracts extraordinary attention from the public, especially on portals for the reproduction of audiovisual content.

The list continues with two well-known names: Grand Theft Auto V (originally published in 2013) and Fortnite, which thanks to its battle royale mode and the huge number of updates plus the number of content creators that supply it, stands at 70,000 million views and 67 billion views.

Even with changes in the Top-5 compared to 2019, there is a common denominator in this fantastic poker: they all improve their numbers of views compared to a year ago, which shows that 2020 has been a year particularly prone to consumption of videos, especially accentuated in the months when the large developed countries decreed house confinement in the population.

Minecraft: 201 billion views (100.2 billion in 2019)

Roblox: 75 billion views (29.6 billion in 2019)

Garena Free Fire: 72 billion views (29.9 billion in 2019)

GTA V: 70,000 million views (36,900 million in 2019)

Fortnite: 67,000 million views (60,900 million in 2019)



