Minecraft Gets Long-Awaited PS VR Support

Sharing a blog post today, Mojang Studios announced that PlayStation VR support will be added to Minecraft, which maintains its popularity every period, at the end of this month. The PS VR version, which will contain all the content in the normal version, will be automatically added to the game.

Minecraft, which basically has a very simple logic based on making various designs with cubes, has managed to maintain its popularity since the day it was released. One of the reasons why the game, which contains many different contents such as survival, adventure and creative mode, is so popular is that it is constantly updated.

The game, which can be played on many different platforms, was added to the Oculus Rift virtual reality platform owned by Facebook in recent years. It has been announced that Minecraft, which has versions for different virtual reality platforms such as Windows Mixed Reality and Gear VR, in addition to Oculus Rift, will finally add PlayStation VR support.

Minecraft’s PlayStation VR version will be released later this month:

Sharing a blog post today, developer Mojang Studios announced that Minecraf will receive a free upgrade later this month that makes the game playable on PlayStation VR. In the statement, the studio said, “Anyone with Minecraft on PlayStation 4 will get this patch automatically.”

The PS VR version of Minecraft has been long awaited by fans. The developer team, which finally made the expected announcement today, says that the PS VR version of the game will be exactly the same as the Minecraft game played every day on PlayStation 4 and nothing has been removed.

Of course, there will be some minor changes in the PS VR version, but these are generally seen on the setup and interface side for VR. In Minecraft for PS VR, players will also be able to use the PS4 controller to move around while looking around using the virtual reality glasses.

According to the statement made by the developer team, the PS VR version of the popular game will have two different modes, ‘Immersive’ and ‘Living Room’, but the details about how these modes will work or what they will include are not yet known.



